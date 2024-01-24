

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $954.27 million, or $7.22 per share. This compares with $887.40 million, or $6.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $994.29 million or $7.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.0% to $3.75 billion from $5.28 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $954.27 Mln. vs. $887.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $7.22 vs. $6.66 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.75 Bln vs. $5.28 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken