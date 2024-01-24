WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hexcel Corp. (HXL):
Earnings: -$18.2 million in Q4 vs. $37.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q4 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $36.6 million or $0.43 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.49 per share Revenue: $457.5 million in Q4 vs. $429.4 million in the same period last year.
