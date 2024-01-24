WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC):
Earnings: -$1.65 million in Q3 vs. -$9.58 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q3 vs. -$0.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.88 million or $0.03 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$0.06 per share Revenue: $33.35 million in Q3 vs. $23.88 million in the same period last year.
