

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group Plc (MTO.L), a British facilities management company, reported Thursday that its third-quarter revenue increased 14 percent to 1.15 billion pounds from last year's 1.01 billion pounds. The increase reflected organic growth of 10 percent.



Sequentially, third-quarter revenue grew 6 percent.



Business Services revenue of 381 million pounds was 7 percent ahead of last year, and Technical Services revenue of 337 million pounds was 17 percent ahead.



In the nine months to December 31, revenue of 3.28 billion pounds grew 12 percent from the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains on track to deliver guidance for operating profit before other items of at least 190 million pounds in fiscal 2024, higher than last year's 162 million pounds.



