

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RS Group plc (RS1.L), on Thursday, reported that its Q3 revenue improved 1%, with a 14% contribution from the acquisitions of Distrelec and Risoul.



Meanwhile, Q3 like-for-like revenue declined 10%, reflecting weak industrial sentiment as indicated in continuing soft PMI2 data and slower unwinding of customer surplus inventory particularly in electronics and associated products.



Simon Pryce, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Q3 trading was challenging reflecting the difficult economic backdrop, geopolitical uncertainty, weak industrial and electronic markets and customer surplus inventory in electronics. We are seeing good contributions from our growth accelerators, with digital outperforming the broader business and RS PRO and service solutions both growing. Accelerated integration of our acquisitions is highlighting additional medium-term upside and the potential for significant further operational improvement benefits over time.'



