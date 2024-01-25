

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc (ICP.L) on Thursday reported a rise in Assets Under Management or AUM.



For the nine-month to December 31, 2023, the company's AUM stood at $86.3 billion, up 13 percent from last year and 3.4 percent from the previous quarter.



Fee-earning AUM was at $64.8 billion, a 10 percent rise from last year and 3.4 percent rise from the previous quarter.



The company is scheduled to release its annual earnings report on May 28.



