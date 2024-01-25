LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L), a retailer of motoring and cycling products and services, Thursday said its revenue for the third quarter increased 1.6% from the same period last year.
On a like-for-like basis revenue growth was 2%.
For the full year, the company still expects profit before tax to be in the range of 48 million pounds- 53 million pounds.
'Whilst Q3 sales were below expectations, a strong start to Q4 trading, further cost action and resilient areas such as B2B performing well, mean that we are confident in the Q4 outlook,' Halfords said in a statement.
