

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L) posted a first half pretax loss from continuing operations of 2.8 million pounds compared to profit of 10.0 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 0.6 pence compared to profit of 2.3 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 4.8 million pounds compared to 12.9 million pounds, previous year. Basic adjusted earnings per share was 0.5 pence compared to 2.5 pence.



For the period ended 30 November 2023, revenue from continuing operations declined to 156.6 million pounds from 174.7 million pounds, previous year. Group revenues decreased by 6.7% on a constant currency basis and at 9.9% at actual rates.



The Board declared an unchanged interim dividend of 1.50 pence per ordinary share.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



