BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TAL Education Group (TAL):
Earnings: -$23.95 million in Q3 vs. -$51.58 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q3 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TAL Education Group reported adjusted earnings of -$1.95 million or $0.00 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $373.51 million in Q3 vs. $232.68 million in the same period last year.
