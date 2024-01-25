



TOKYO, Jan 25, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that it has received an order from the Immigration Services Agency and Japan Customs for the installation of Immigration & Customs Declaration KIOSKs that will be jointly used for immigration and customs inspections to facilitate seamless immigration and customs procedures at Haneda Airport Terminal 2, as well as the design of related systems. A field pilot for these KIOSKs is scheduled to start on January 31, 2024. By registering the necessary information in advance using a KIOSK deployed along the entering route of the airport and linking this information with the systems used by the Immigration Services Agency and Japan Customs, one-stop immigration and customs declaration procedures can be realized, thereby contributing to seamless arrival procedures and less congestion at airports.As more and more overseas visitors are coming to Japan, there has been a sharp increase in the number of passengers who choose electronic options for immigration and customs. Moreover, with the government having set a target of welcoming 60 million overseas visitors to Japan by 2030, it is vital to ensure smooth and efficient procedures at airports. As such, electronic procedures are garnering more and more attention.Summary: Immigration & Customs Declaration KIOSKs Upon arrival at Haneda Airport, foreign nationals will register the QR code for entry records and customs declaration information generated using the Visit Japan Web service provided by Japan's Digital Agency and scan their IC passport at an Immigration & Customs Declaration KIOSK deployed along the entering route, take a photo to verify their identity using face recognition, and undergo fingerprint scanning. By linking all of this information with the systems used by the Immigration Services Agency and Japan Customs, one-stop immigration and customs declaration procedures can be realized, thereby enabling seamless arrival procedures and reduction of congestion at airports.1. Highly reliable identity verification using face recognition and fingerprint identification technologyPowered by NeoFace, the core technology in NEC's Bio-IDiom(1) portfolio of biometric authentication solutions and the world's most accurate face recognition AI engine(2), these KIOSKs can be used to reliably verify the identity of travelers. In addition, since the most appropriate camera is automatically selected according to the user's height, recognition can be performed quickly regardless of their height or whether they are using a wheelchair. NeoFace can also automatically detect masks, sunglasses, or other accessories, prompting only applicable users to remove them and therefore minimizing the number of steps necessary to take photographs suitable for immigration procedures. In addition, by utilizing the fingerprint identification technology NEC has developed over the years, we have made it possible to scan fingerprints at higher speeds without compromising matching accuracy, thus ensuring a smooth identity verification process.2. Achieving high usability through screen design and various support systemsThe appropriate language is automatically displayed when the user scans their QR code for entry records and customs declaration information at the Immigration & Customs Declaration KIOSK, eliminating the hassle of having to manually change the language. In addition, user-centric design featuring the use of illustrations and elaborate color schemes on the screen allows even first-time users to follow the instructions with ease. Moreover, with support functions for providing operational assistance through animation and audio guidance when needed, users can complete the procedures stress-free. NEC is committed to providing the world's most safe, secure, and convenient airport arrival and departure services. Going forward, we will continue striving to further improve the convenience of Immigration & Customs Declaration KIOSKs.(1)"Bio-IDiom" is NEC's portfolio of biometric identification solutions, including face, iris, fingerprint, palm print, finger vein, voice, and ear acoustic solutions.https://www.nec.com/en/global/ad/bio-idiom/(2)NEC ranked No.1 several times as the world's most accurate face recognition technology in vendor tests conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The evaluation results do not represent recommendations by the U.S. government for specific products. NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.