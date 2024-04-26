BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corporation (NIPNF.PK) reported net profit attributable to owners of the parent of 149.52 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 30.6% from last year. Earnings per share was 561.24 yen compared to 424.50 yen. Non-GAAP profit to owners of parent was 177.84 billion yen, up 33.9%. Non-GAAP earnings per share was 667.54 yen compared to 492.40 yen. Revenue was 3.48 trillion yen, an increase of 5.0% from prior year.
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company expects: non-GAAP earnings per share of 619.24 yen, non-GAAP profit to owners of parent of 165.0 billion yen; and revenue of 3.37 trillion yen.
