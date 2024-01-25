

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, paint and coating manufacturer Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024. The company also provided sales growth guidance for the first quarter.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.05 to $10.55 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $10.85 to $11.35 per share on net sales growth in mid-single digit percentage.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.33 per share on net sales growth of 2.4 percent to $23.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first quarter, the company anticipates consolidated net sales to be up or down in low-single digits from last year, while analysts are looking for a decline of 0.2 percent to $5.43 billion.



