

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $112 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $35 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $232 million from $204 million last year.



NextEra Energy Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $112 Mln. vs. $35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $232 Mln vs. $204 Mln last year.



