

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, Thursday announced that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK). The deal will support the initiation of a combination arm in the ongoing Phase 1/2a trial in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC.



In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, LAVA shares were gaining more than 58 percent to trade at $2.45.



Under the deal, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) will be evaluated in combination with LAVA-1207, a Gammabody designed to target the prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA to trigger the potent and preferential killing of PSMA-positive tumor cells, in patients with therapy refractory mCRPC.



Merck will provide pembrolizumab for the dose escalation and expansion phases of LAVA's ongoing Phase 1/2a study of LAVA-1207 (NCT05369000), with the combination arm expected to be initiated in the first half of 2024.



Enrollment and dose escalation will also continue in the LAVA-1207 monotherapy and interleukin-2 arms of the study.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken