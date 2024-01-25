SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $94.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $136.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Excluding the impact during the fourth quarter of the FDIC Special Assessment, adjusted net income was $139.9 million.
Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We delivered solid fourth quarter and year-end results and entered 2024 with strong momentum. Notwithstanding the interest rate environment and the disruptions in the banking market early in the year, we were able to maintain stable net interest income as we grew loans by approximately $1 billion during the quarter and a total of $3 billion for the full year.
We continued to experience strong client activity during the year, growing our customer base in Puerto Rico by 34,000 reflecting the continued strength of the local economy and our diversified product offerings. Excluding the gain from the Evertec transaction in 2022, we grew non-interest income by $11 million. While we saw some credit normalization in our consumer portfolios, credit quality remained strong. We were also able to manage our operating expenses at the same time we continued to invest in our transformation efforts.
Our CET1 ratio at year-end was 16.3% and our tangible equity increased by 33%, or $14.77 per share. Our strong liquidity and capital ratios position us well to continue to support responsible growth in 2024.
I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to our employees for all their hard work and dedication during the year. While conscious that we are living in a period of great uncertainty, the outlook for the macroenvironment in Puerto Rico remains positive and we look forward to 2024 with optimism."
Significant Events
FDIC Special Assessment
On November 16, 2023, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") approved a final rule that imposes a special assessment (the "FDIC Special Assessment") to recover the losses to the deposit insurance fund ("DIF") resulting from the FDIC's use, in March 2023, of the systemic risk exception to the least-cost resolution test under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act in connection with the receiverships of several failed banks.
Under the final rule, the assessment base for the special assessment is equal to an insured depository institution's ("IDI") estimated uninsured deposits, as reported in the IDI's December 31, 2022 Call Report, excluding the first $5 billion in estimated uninsured deposits. For a holding company that has more than one IDI subsidiary, such as Popular, the $5 billion exclusion is allocated among the company's IDI subsidiaries in proportion to each IDI's estimated uninsured deposits. The special assessments would be collected at an annual rate of approximately 13.4 basis points per year (3.35 basis points per quarter) over eight quarters in 2024 and 2025, with the first assessment period beginning January 1, 2024. In their December 31, 2022 Call Reports, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") and Popular Bank ("PB") reported estimated uninsured deposits of approximately $28.1 billion, including $16.2 billion in fully collateralized public sector deposits, and $3.5 billion, respectively. The Corporation recorded an expense of $71.4 million, $45.3 million net of tax, in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing the full amount of the assessment.
Increase in quarterly common stock dividends
During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.62 per share, an increase of $0.07, or 13%, compared to the $0.55 per share declared by the Corporation in the third quarter of 2023.
Earnings Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Years ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
Net interest income
$
534,180
$
534,020
$
559,566
$
2,131,524
$
2,167,359
Provision for credit losses
78,663
45,117
49,531
208,609
83,030
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
455,517
488,903
510,035
1,922,915
2,084,329
Other non-interest income
168,743
159,549
158,465
650,724
897,062
Operating expenses
531,145
465,984
461,708
1,898,100
1,746,420
Income before income tax
93,115
182,468
206,792
675,539
1,234,971
Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,479
)
45,859
(50,347
)
134,197
132,330
Net income
$
94,594
$
136,609
$
257,139
$
541,342
$
1,102,641
Net income applicable to common stock
$
94,241
$
136,256
$
256,786
$
539,930
$
1,101,229
Net income per common share-basic
$
1.31
$
1.90
$
3.56
$
7.53
$
14.65
Net income per common share-diluted
$
1.31
$
1.90
$
3.56
$
7.52
$
14.63
Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure
Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Tables D and E for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and comparable quarters September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and Table F for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $534.2 million, flat when compared to $534.0 million in the previous quarter. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $564.8 million, compared to $563.7 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $1.1 million.
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.08% compared with 3.07% in the prior quarter. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.26%, compared to 3.24% for the prior quarter. The main quarter over quarter variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:
- Higher interest income from loans by $32.4 million resulting from an increase in average loans by $995 million, reflecting increases in BPPR and PB of $729 million and $266 million, respectively. All major loan categories in BPPR increased, while at PB the increase was mainly in the commercial and construction portfolios. Loan originations in a higher interest rate environment and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans resulted in a higher yield on loans by 17 basis points. All loan categories resulted in a higher yield quarter over quarter;
partially offset by:
- Lower interest income from investment securities, trading and money market investments by $8.7 million driven mainly by lower volume of U.S. Treasury Securities, partially offset by stable volume of money market investments at a higher yield by seven basis points. The increase in the yield of money market investments is driven by the full quarter effect of the 25 basis points increase in market rates that occurred at the end of July; and
- Higher interest expense on deposits by $25.1 million, mainly from the increase in cost of Puerto Rico government deposits by 34 basis points, or $10.3 million, and a higher volume and cost of PB interest bearing deposits by $555 million and 34 basis points, respectively, or $12.6 million.
Net interest income for the BPPR segment amounted to $454.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.0 million when compared to $453.9 million in net interest income during the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin for the BPPR segment increased five basis points to 3.19% compared to 3.14% in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin reflects a higher volume of loans by $729 million across all loan categories, except construction loans, partially offset by a lower volume of investment securities, trading and money market investments by $1.6 billion driven by a decrease in deposits of $1.0 billion and a higher cost of deposits, mainly Puerto Rico government deposits. Earning assets yield improved 14 basis points from 4.74% to 4.88% in Q4 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 16 basis points to 2.41% from 2.25% the previous quarter. The increase in the cost of deposits mainly resulted from the repricing of public funds. Total deposit cost in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.79%, compared to 1.68% in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 11 basis points.
Net interest income for PB was $85.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.8 million when compared to $87.4 million during the previous quarter. Net interest margin decreased by 18 basis points in the quarter to 2.72%, compared to 2.90% in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was mostly driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by a higher volume of loans and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans in the current interest rate environment. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.66%, compared to 3.31% for the third quarter, or an increase of 34 basis points, while total deposit cost was 3.17%, compared to 2.84% in the previous quarter.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income amounted to $168.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $9.2 million when compared to $159.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The variance in non-interest income was driven primarily by:
- a favorable variance in the fair value adjustment of equity securities by $3.6 million, mainly related to securities held for deferred benefit plans, which have an offsetting effect in personnel costs;
- higher other service fees by $3.3 million due to an increase in contingent insurance commissions that are typically received during the fourth quarter and higher debit and credit card fees due to higher transactional volumes; and
- a favorable variance in the adjustment for indemnity reserve on loans previously sold of $2.5 million.
Refer to Table B for further details.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $531.1 million, including higher FDIC deposit insurance expense by $72.5 million due to the impact of the FDIC Special Assessment, an increase of $65.2 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the effect of the FDIC Special Assessment, total expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $459.7 million, compared to $466.0 million in the previous quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation incurred approximately $4.8 million in costs related to its technological and business process transformation initiative, compared to $3.8 million in the previous quarter, mainly in professional services and personnel costs. During the year 2023, the Corporation incurred approximately $21.5 million in transformation related costs, compared to $24.6 million incurred during the second half of the year 2022. The other variances in operating expenses for the quarter were driven primarily by:
- higher other taxes expense by $6.0 million mainly due to an accrual reversal of $8.2 million during the third quarter of 2023 related to regulatory examination fees in BPPR;
- higher business promotion expense by $4.8 million mainly due to $5.4 million of seasonal projects and higher donations granted during the quarter; partially offset by lower customer rewards programs expense in our credit card business by $2.0 million;
- higher other operating expenses by $3.9 million mainly due to $1.4 million in higher sundry losses and an unfavorable variance of $1.1 million in net gains/losses recognized on the sale of foreclosed auto units;
- higher technology and software expenses by $3.8 million mainly due to higher IT professional fees and network management expenses due to various ongoing technology projects; and
- higher net occupancy expense by $2.2 million mainly due to an increase in buildings' repairs and maintenance costs;
partially offset by:
- a non-cash goodwill impairment of $23.0 million recorded during the previous quarter in our U.S. based equipment leasing subsidiary due to lower forecasted cash flows and an increase in the rate used to discount cash flows; and
- lower processing and transactional services expense by $8.4 million mainly due to lower credit card processing expenses by $7.1 million as a result of annual volume growth incentives recognized during the quarter;
Full-time equivalent employees were 9,088 as of December 31, 2023, compared to 9,063 as of September 30, 2023.
For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.
Income taxes
For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Corporation recorded an income tax benefit of $1.5 million, compared to an income tax expense of $45.9 million for the previous quarter. The positive variance of $47.4 million is mostly attributed to a lower income before tax of $89.4 million, primarily due to the FDIC Special Assessment; the remaining variance is related to tax credits, higher exempt income, and other adjustments recorded during this quarter. The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the 2023 fourth quarter was (1.6)%, compared to 25.1% for the third quarter. Excluding the impact of the FDIC Special Assessment, the ETR for the fourth quarter was 15.0%, compared to 25.1% for the third quarter.
The Corporation's ETR for the year 2023 was 19.9%; excluding the FDIC Special Assessment, the ETR was 21.5%. The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2024 to be within a range from 19% to 23%.
Credit Quality
During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation continued to reflect credit quality normalization. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") and net charge offs ("NCOs") continued below historical pre-pandemic averages. Consumer portfolios, however, reflected certain credit quality deterioration, particularly the personal loans and credit cards portfolios, with delinquencies and NCOs near or exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The auto loans portfolio also showed credit normalization, however, metrics remained below pre-pandemic levels. The commercial and mortgage portfolios continue to operate with historically low levels of NCOs and NPLs. We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance given higher interest rates and inflationary pressures. However, management believes that the improvements over recent years in risk management practices and the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios position Popular to continue to operate successfully under the current environment.
The following presents credit quality results for the fourth quarter of 2023:
- At December 31, 2023, total NPLs held-in-portfolio decreased by $3.9 million from September 30, 2023. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $5.1 million, mostly driven by lower mortgage NPLs by $12.3 million, in part offset by higher consumer NPLs by $4.9 million. The commercial NPLs remained flat quarter-over-quarter, the result of an $17.9 million relationship inflow, offset by a $5.3 million collateral dependent loan transferred to OREO, $6.4 million in loans returning to accrual status and $5.1 million in charge-offs. PB's NPLs remained flat quarter-over-quarter. At December 31, 2023, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 1.0%, compared to 1.1% in the third quarter of 2023.
- Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, increased by $17.7 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows increased by $15.0 million due to higher commercial inflows by $19.3 million driven by the abovementioned $17.9 million single relationship, in part offset by lower mortgage inflows by $4.3 million. PB inflows increased by $2.7 million, driven by higher commercial inflows.
- NCOs amounted to $56.9 million, increasing by $24.3 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023. BPPR's NCOs increased by $26.3 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by higher commercial and consumer NCOs by $14.4 million and $11.2 million, respectively. The commercial NCO increase was mainly the result of a $10.8 million recovery from a loan pay-off in the previous quarter, coupled with charge-offs on valuations of collateral dependent loans during the fourth quarter of 2023. The consumer NCO increase was mainly driven by higher auto loans, personal loans and credit cards NCOs by $5.9 million, $3.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively. PB's NCOs decreased by $2.0 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by lower commercial NCOs. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation's ratio of annualized NCOs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.66%, compared to 0.39% in the third quarter of 2023. Refer to Table N for further information on NCOs and related ratios.
- At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") increased by $18.3 million from the third quarter of 2023 to $729.3 million. In BPPR the ACL increased by $15.3 million, primarily driven by a $10.0 million specific reserve for the $17.9 million new NPL mentioned above, loan growth and higher reserves for the consumer portfolios attributable to changing credit quality. In PB the ACL increased by $2.9 million from the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher reserves for the commercial portfolio due to changes in ratings.
- The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario, and then the optimistic scenario.
- The 2023 annualized GDP growth in the baseline scenario improved to 2.0% and 2.4% for Puerto Rico and the United States, respectively, compared to 1.7% and 2.0% in the previous quarter. The 2023 forecasted average unemployment rate for Puerto Rico remained at 6.1% from previous forecast, while in the United States unemployment levels remained stable at 3.7%, compared to 3.6% in the previous forecast.
- GDP growth is expected to slow down during 2024 for both regions, when compared to 2023, as a result of the Fed's monetary policy. The 2024 GDP growth is expected to be 1.21% for Puerto Rico and 1.65% for the United States. The average 2024 unemployment rate is expected to increase to 6.79% in Puerto Rico and 3.95% in the United States.
- The Corporation's ratio of the ACL to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.08% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.09% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the ACL to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 204.0%, compared to 196.7% in the previous quarter.
- The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $75.2 million, compared to $43.5 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was $67.2 million, compared to $54.0 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for PB was $8.0 million, compared to a benefit of $10.5 million in the previous quarter. In the third quarter, the Corporation implemented a new model for the U.S. commercial real estate portfolio. The implementation of this new model generated a $15.0 million reduction in reserves, which contributed to PB's net benefit recorded in the third quarter.
- The provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios, provision for unfunded loan commitments of $3.7 million, and release for credit losses on our investment portfolio of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Consolidated Statement of Operations. For the fourth quarter, these combined concepts resulted in a provision expense of $78.7 million, compared to $45.1 million in the previous quarter.
Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
$
357,611
$
361,523
$
439,441
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
80,416
82,322
89,126
Total non-performing assets
$
438,027
$
443,845
$
528,567
Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter
$
56,947
$
32,655
$
31,200
Ratios:
Loans held-in-portfolio
$
35,064,971
$
34,029,313
$
32,077,769
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
1.02
%
1.06
%
1.37
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.08
2.09
2.25
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale
203.95
196.69
163.91
Refer to Table L for additional information.
Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Years ended
(In thousands)
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios:
BPPR
$
67,235
$
54,017
$
44,383
$
194,834
$
69,544
Popular U.S.
7,983
(10,503
)
3,949
6,705
13,763
Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$
75,218
$
43,514
$
48,332
$
201,539
$
83,307
Credit Quality by Segment
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Quarters ended
BPPR
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios
$
67,235
$
54,017
$
44,383
Net charge-offs
51,913
25,600
19,846
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
328,718
333,825
402,009
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.86
%
0.44
%
0.35
%
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
2.61
%
2.63
%
2.73
%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
194.65
%
187.08
%
153.12
%
Quarters ended
Popular U.S.
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios
$
7,983
$
(10,503
)
$
3,949
Net charge-offs
5,034
7,055
11,354
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
28,893
27,698
37,432
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.19
%
0.28
%
0.49
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
0.85
%
0.84
%
1.10
%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
309.70
%
312.42
%
279.86
%
Financial Condition Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
Cash and money market investments
$
7,419,333
$
6,924,772
$
6,084,096
Investment securities
25,148,673
25,653,616
26,553,317
Loans
35,064,971
34,029,313
32,077,769
Total assets
70,758,155
69,736,936
67,637,917
Deposits
63,618,243
63,337,600
61,227,227
Borrowings
1,078,332
1,097,720
1,400,319
Total liabilities
65,611,202
65,279,328
63,544,492
Stockholders' equity
5,146,953
4,457,608
4,093,425
Total assets amounted to $70.8 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.0 billion from the third quarter of 2023, driven by:
- an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $1.0 billion driven by an increase of $748.4 million at BPPR, mainly in the commercial portfolio as well as in mortgage and consumer loans, and an increase of $287.3 million at PB mainly from commercial and construction loans; and
- a net increase in cash and money market investments of $494.6 million due to higher deposits and repayments from the investment portfolio;
partially offset by:
- a decrease in securities available-for-sale ("AFS") of $400.8 million, mainly due to repayments and maturities, offset in part by favorable changes in the fair value of debt securities; and
- a decrease in securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") of $107.5 million driven by maturities of U.S. Treasury securities, partially offset by the amortization of $44.2 million of the discount related to U.S. Treasury securities previously reclassified from the AFS to HTM, which has an offsetting unrealized loss included within other comprehensive income that is also being accreted, resulting in a neutral effect to earnings.
Total liabilities increased by $331.9 million from the third quarter of 2023, driven by:
- an increase of $280.6 million in deposits, mainly in time deposits and savings accounts at PB and demand deposits and P.R. public sector accounts at BPPR, partially offset by a decrease in savings accounts at BPPR; and
- an increase of $70.6 million in other liabilities mainly due to the $71.4 million FDIC Special Assessment recognized during the fourth quarter.
Stockholders' equity increased by $689.3 million from the third quarter of 2023, mainly due to the after-tax impact of the decrease in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of AFS securities of $593.2 million, the net income for the quarter of $94.6 million and the amortization of unrealized losses from securities previously reclassified to HTM of $35.3 million, net of taxes, partially offset by common and preferred dividends declared during the quarter.
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.30%, $71.03 and $59.74, respectively, at December 31, 2023, compared to 16.81%, $61.49 and $50.20, respectively, at September 30, 2023. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.
Refer to Table C for the Statements of Financial Condition.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes (including on our cost of deposits), our ability to attract deposits and grow our loan portfolio, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new regulatory requirements or accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the occurrence of unforeseen or catastrophic events, including extreme weather events, pandemics, man-made disasters or acts of violence or war, as well as actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of such events on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other potential factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith, imposition of additional or special FDIC assessments, changes to regulatory capital, liquidity and resolution-related requirements applicable to financial institutions in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector and the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative media coverage of the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.
More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, in our Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023 and in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER
Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
Table H - Loans and Deposits
Table I - Loan Delinquency - BPPR Operations
Table J - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations
Table K - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated
Table L - Non-Performing Assets
Table M - Activity in Non-Performing Loans
Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios
Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Consolidated
Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - BPPR Operations
Table Q - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Popular U.S. Operations
Table R - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Years ended
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
Basic EPS
$
1.31
$
1.90
$
3.56
$
7.53
$
14.65
Diluted EPS
$
1.31
$
1.90
$
3.56
$
7.52
$
14.63
Average common shares outstanding
71,810,073
71,794,934
72,101,177
71,710,265
75,147,263
Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution
71,881,020
71,818,102
72,192,680
71,791,692
75,274,003
Common shares outstanding at end of period
72,153,621
72,127,595
71,853,720
72,153,621
71,853,720
Market value per common share
$
82.07
$
63.01
$
66.32
$
82.07
$
66.32
Market capitalization - (In millions)
$
5,922
$
4,545
$
4,765
$
5,922
$
4,765
Return on average assets
0.52
%
0.75
%
1.44
%
0.76
%
1.51
%
Return on average common equity
5.55
%
8.17
%
16.59
%
8.21
%
18.39
%
Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)
3.08
%
3.07
%
3.28
%
3.13
%
3.11
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP
3.26
%
3.24
%
3.64
%
3.31
%
3.46
%
Common equity per share
$
71.03
$
61.49
$
56.66
$
71.03
$
56.66
Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]
$
59.74
$
50.20
$
44.97
$
59.74
$
44.97
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]
6.16
%
5.25
%
4.84
%
6.16
%
4.84
%
Return on average tangible common equity [1]
6.32
%
9.36
%
19.23
%
9.40
%
21.13
%
Tier 1 capital
16.36
%
16.88
%
16.45
%
16.36
%
16.45
%
Total capital
18.13
%
18.67
%
18.26
%
18.13
%
18.26
%
Tier 1 leverage
8.51
%
8.41
%
8.06
%
8.51
%
8.06
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
16.30
%
16.81
%
16.39
%
16.30
%
16.39
%
[1] Refer to Table R for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
Quarter ended
Variance
Years ended
Q4 2023
Q4 2023
(In thousands, except per share information)
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
vs. Q3 2023
31-Dec-22
vs. Q4 2022
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
Interest income:
Loans
$
623,438
$
596,886
$
26,552
$
522,042
$
101,396
$
2,331,654
$
1,876,166
Money market investments
100,840
99,286
1,554
50,908
49,932
366,625
118,080
Investment securities
143,214
148,614
(5,400
)
140,244
2,970
547,028
471,665
Total interest income
867,492
844,786
22,706
713,194
154,298
3,245,307
2,465,911
Interest expense:
Deposits
319,200
294,121
25,079
139,338
179,862
1,050,024
252,845
Short-term borrowings
1,342
1,478
(136
)
4,488
(3,146
)
7,329
5,737
Long-term debt
12,770
15,167
(2,397
)
9,802
2,968
56,430
39,970
Total interest expense
333,312
310,766
22,546
153,628
179,684
1,113,783
298,552
Net interest income
534,180
534,020
160
559,566
(25,386
)
2,131,524
2,167,359
Provision for credit losses
78,663
45,117
33,546
49,531
29,132
208,609
83,030
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
455,517
488,903
(33,386
)
510,035
(54,518
)
1,922,915
2,084,329
Service charges on deposit accounts
37,699
37,318
381
34,682
3,017
147,476
157,210
Other service fees
96,692
93,407
3,285
89,022
7,670
374,440
334,009
Mortgage banking activities
6,388
5,393
995
6,562
(174
)
21,497
42,450
Net gain (loss), including impairment, on equity securities
2,317
(1,319
)
3,636
317
2,000
3,482
(7,334
)
Net gain (loss) on trading account debt securities
750
219
531
162
588
1,382
(784
)
Net loss on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale
(71
)
(44
)
(27
)
-
(71
)
(115
)
-
Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold
2,350
(187
)
2,537
(221
)
2,571
2,319
919
Other operating income
22,618
24,762
(2,144
)
27,941
(5,323
)
100,243
370,592
Total non-interest income
168,743
159,549
9,194
158,465
10,278
650,724
897,062
Operating expenses:
Personnel costs
Salaries
127,809
127,832
(23
)
116,503
11,306
505,935
432,910
Commissions, incentives and other bonuses
26,632
27,670
(1,038
)
39,570
(12,938
)
112,657
155,889
Pension, postretirement and medical insurance
17,598
16,985
613
12,452
5,146
67,469
56,085
Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes
22,626
20,665
1,961
21,612
1,014
91,984
74,880
Total personnel costs
194,665
193,152
1,513
190,137
4,528
778,045
719,764
Net occupancy expenses
30,282
28,100
2,182
27,812
2,470
111,586
106,169
Equipment expenses
10,179
8,905
1,274
9,828
351
37,057
35,626
Other taxes
14,636
8,590
6,046
16,142
(1,506
)
55,926
63,603
Professional fees
39,065
38,514
551
49,159
(10,094
)
161,142
172,043
Technology and software expenses
76,772
72,930
3,842
78,264
(1,492
)
290,615
291,902
Processing and transactional services
Credit and debit cards
6,682
13,762
(7,080
)
10,278
(3,596
)
44,578
45,455
Other processing and transactional services
22,779
24,137
(1,358
)
22,509
270
93,492
81,690
Total processing and transactional services
29,461
37,899
(8,438
)
32,787
(3,326
)
138,070
127,145
Communications
4,181
4,220
(39
)
3,857
324
16,664
14,885
Business promotion
Rewards and customer loyalty programs
14,130
15,988
(1,858
)
13,538
592
59,092
51,832
Other business promotion
13,767
7,087
6,680
14,596
(829
)
35,834
37,086
Total business promotion
27,897
23,075
4,822
28,134
(237
)
94,926
88,918
FDIC deposit insurance
81,385
8,932
72,453
6,342
75,043
105,985
26,787
Other real estate owned (OREO) income
(5,178
)
(5,189
)
11
(9,180
)
4,002
(15,375
)
(22,143
)
Other operating expenses
Operational losses
6,921
5,504
1,417
9,018
(2,097
)
23,505
32,049
All other
20,084
17,557
2,527
18,614
1,470
73,774
77,397
Total other operating expenses
27,005
23,061
3,944
27,632
(627
)
97,279
109,446
Amortization of intangibles
795
795
-
794
1
3,180
3,275
Goodwill impairment charge
-
23,000
(23,000
)
-
-
23,000
9,000
Total operating expenses
531,145
465,984
65,161
461,708
69,437
1,898,100
1,746,420
Income before income tax
93,115
182,468
(89,353
)
206,792
(113,677
)
675,539
1,234,971
Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,479
)
45,859
(47,338
)
(50,347
)
48,868
134,197
132,330
Net income
$
94,594
$
136,609
$
(42,015
)
$
257,139
$
(162,545
)
$
541,342
$
1,102,641
Net income applicable to common stock
$
94,241
$
136,256
$
(42,015
)
$
256,786
$
(162,545
)
$
539,930
$
1,101,229
Net income per common share - basic
$
1.31
$
1.90
$
(0.59
)
$
3.56
$
(2.25
)
$
7.53
$
14.65
Net income per common share - diluted
$
1.31
$
1.90
$
(0.59
)
$
3.56
$
(2.25
)
$
7.52
$
14.63
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$
0.62
$
0.55
$
0.07
$
0.55
$
0.07
$
2.27
$
2.20
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
Variance
Q4 2023 vs.
(In thousands)
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
Q3 2023
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
420,462
$
535,335
$
469,501
$
(114,873
)
Money market investments
6,998,871
6,389,437
5,614,595
609,434
Trading account debt securities, at fair value
31,568
30,988
27,723
580
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
16,729,044
17,129,858
17,804,374
(400,814
)
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
8,194,335
8,302,082
8,525,366
(107,747
)
Less: Allowance for credit losses
5,780
6,057
6,911
(277
)
Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net
8,188,555
8,296,025
8,518,455
(107,470
)
Equity securities
193,726
190,688
195,854
3,038
Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
4,301
5,239
5,381
(938
)
Loans held-in-portfolio
35,420,879
34,369,775
32,372,925
1,051,104
Less: Unearned income
355,908
340,462
295,156
15,446
Allowance for credit losses
729,341
711,068
720,302
18,273
Total loans held-in-portfolio, net
34,335,630
33,318,245
31,357,467
1,017,385
Premises and equipment, net
565,284
534,384
498,711
30,900
Other real estate
80,416
82,322
89,126
(1,906
)
Accrued income receivable
263,433
257,833
240,195
5,600
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
118,109
119,030
128,350
(921
)
Other assets
2,014,564
2,032,565
1,847,813
(18,001
)
Goodwill
804,428
804,428
827,428
-
Other intangible assets
9,764
10,559
12,944
(795
)
Total assets
$
70,758,155
$
69,736,936
$
67,637,917
$
1,021,219
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
15,419,624
$
15,201,374
$
15,960,557
$
218,250
Interest bearing
48,198,619
48,136,226
45,266,670
62,393
Total deposits
63,618,243
63,337,600
61,227,227
280,643
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
91,384
93,071
148,609
(1,687
)
Other short-term borrowings
-
-
365,000
-
Notes payable
986,948
1,004,649
886,710
(17,701
)
Other liabilities
914,627
844,008
916,946
70,619
Total liabilities
65,611,202
65,279,328
63,544,492
331,874
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
22,143
22,143
22,143
-
Common stock
1,048
1,048
1,047
-
Surplus
4,843,399
4,797,364
4,790,993
46,035
Retained earnings
4,194,851
4,189,865
3,834,348
4,986
Treasury stock
(2,018,957
)
(2,018,870
)
(2,030,178
)
(87
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(1,895,531
)
(2,533,942
)
(2,524,928
)
638,411
Total stockholders' equity
5,146,953
4,457,608
4,093,425
689,345
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
70,758,155
$
69,736,936
$
67,637,917
$
1,021,219
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
For the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
Variance
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
Variance
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
7,307
$
7,292
$
15
5.47
%
5.40
%
0.07
%
Money market investments
$
100,840
$
99,285
$
1,555
$
1,352
$
203
27,099
28,396
(1,297
)
2.28
2.31
(0.03
)
Investment securities [1]
155,118
165,319
(10,201
)
(2,704
)
(7,497
)
31
34
(3
)
3.72
4.43
(0.71
)
Trading securities
293
375
(82
)
(58
)
(24
)
Total money market,
investment and trading
34,437
35,722
(1,285
)
2.96
2.95
0.01
securities
256,251
264,979
(8,728
)
(1,410
)
(7,318
)
Loans:
17,251
16,611
640
6.71
6.64
0.07
Commercial
291,791
277,977
13,814
2,952
10,862
927
865
62
9.04
8.99
0.05
Construction
21,131
19,580
1,551
121
1,430
1,707
1,669
38
6.60
6.50
0.10
Leasing
28,174
27,142
1,032
408
624
7,626
7,504
122
5.83
5.42
0.41
Mortgage
111,215
101,700
9,515
7,844
1,671
3,215
3,147
68
13.43
13.39
0.04
Consumer
108,859
105,042
3,817
1,368
2,449
3,722
3,657
65
8.61
8.47
0.14
Auto
80,731
78,055
2,676
1,272
1,404
34,448
33,453
995
7.41
7.24
0.17
Total loans
641,901
609,496
32,405
13,965
18,440
$
68,885
$
69,175
$
(290
)
5.18
%
5.02
%
0.16
%
Total earning assets
$
898,152
$
874,475
$
23,677
$
12,555
$
11,122
Interest bearing deposits:
$
25,027
$
25,652
$
(625
)
3.60
%
3.31
%
0.29
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
227,079
$
213,957
$
13,122
$
18,199
$
(5,077
)
14,934
14,875
59
0.85
0.73
0.12
Savings
32,073
27,373
4,700
3,852
848
8,288
7,986
302
2.87
2.62
0.25
Time deposits
60,048
52,791
7,257
4,676
2,581
48,249
48,513
(264
)
2.62
2.41
0.21
Total interest bearing deposits
319,200
294,121
25,079
26,727
(1,648
)
15,017
15,038
(21
)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
63,266
63,551
(285
)
2.00
1.84
0.16
Total deposits
319,200
294,121
25,079
26,727
(1,648
)
94
108
(14
)
5.64
5.45
0.19
Short-term borrowings
1,342
1,478
(136
)
51
(187
)
Other medium and
1,018
1,172
(154
)
5.04
5.20
(0.16
)
long-term debt
12,770
15,167
(2,397
)
346
(2,743
)
Total interest bearing
49,361
49,793
(432
)
2.68
2.48
0.20
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
333,312
310,766
22,546
27,124
(4,578
)
4,507
4,344
163
Other sources of funds
$
68,885
$
69,175
$
(290
)
1.92
%
1.78
%
0.14
%
Total source of funds
333,312
310,766
22,546
27,124
(4,578
)
Net interest margin/
3.26
%
3.24
%
0.02
%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
564,840
563,709
1,131
$
(14,569
)
$
15,700
2.50
%
2.54
%
(0.04
)%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
30,660
29,689
971
Net interest margin/ income
3.08
%
3.07
%
0.01
%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
534,180
$
534,020
$
160
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
For the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
Variance
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
Variance
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
7,307
$
5,262
$
2,045
5.47
%
3.84
%
1.63
%
Money market investments
$
100,840
$
50,907
$
49,933
$
26,116
$
23,817
27,099
30,843
(3,744
)
2.28
2.44
(0.16
)
Investment securities [1]
155,118
189,190
(34,072
)
(11,762
)
(22,310
)
31
30
1
3.72
4.28
(0.56
)
Trading securities
293
325
(32
)
(44
)
12
Total money market,
investment and trading
34,437
36,135
(1,698
)
2.96
2.65
0.31
securities
256,251
240,422
15,829
14,310
1,519
Loans:
17,251
15,503
1,748
6.71
6.01
0.70
Commercial
291,791
234,707
57,084
29,111
27,973
927
769
158
9.04
7.54
1.50
Construction
21,131
14,615
6,516
3,195
3,321
1,707
1,557
150
6.60
5.92
0.68
Leasing
28,174
23,049
5,125
2,777
2,348
7,626
7,346
280
5.83
5.38
0.45
Mortgage
111,215
98,880
12,335
8,475
3,860
3,215
2,961
254
13.43
12.26
1.17
Consumer
108,859
91,518
17,341
8,666
8,675
3,722
3,576
146
8.61
7.98
0.63
Auto
80,731
71,910
8,821
5,800
3,021
34,448
31,712
2,736
7.41
6.70
0.71
Total loans
641,901
534,679
107,222
58,024
49,198
$
68,885
$
67,847
$
1,038
5.18
%
4.54
%
0.64
%
Total earning assets
$
898,152
$
775,101
$
123,051
$
72,334
$
50,717
Interest bearing deposits:
$
25,027
$
24,399
$
628
3.60
%
1.73
%
1.87
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
227,079
$
106,591
$
120,488
$
112,821
$
7,667
14,934
15,248
(314
)
0.85
0.29
0.56
Savings
32,073
10,971
21,102
20,942
160
8,288
6,675
1,613
2.87
1.29
1.58
Time deposits
60,048
21,776
38,272
28,320
9,952
48,249
46,322
1,927
2.62
1.19
1.43
Total interest bearing deposits
319,200
139,338
179,862
162,083
17,779
15,017
16,110
(1,093
)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
63,266
62,432
834
2.00
0.89
1.11
Total deposits
319,200
139,338
179,862
162,083
17,779
94
450
(356
)
5.64
3.96
1.68
Short-term borrowings
1,342
4,488
(3,146
)
1,404
(4,550
)
Other medium and
1,018
913
105
5.04
4.30
0.74
long-term debt
12,770
9,802
2,968
1,293
1,675
Total interest bearing
49,361
47,685
1,676
2.68
1.28
1.40
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
333,312
153,628
179,684
164,780
14,904
4,507
4,052
455
Other sources of funds
$
68,885
$
67,847
$
1,038
1.92
%
0.90
%
1.02
%
Total source of funds
333,312
153,628
179,684
164,780
14,904
Net interest margin/
3.26
%
3.64
%
(0.38
)%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
564,840
621,473
(56,633
)
$
(92,446
)
$
35,813
2.50
%
3.26
%
(0.76
)%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
30,660
61,907
(31,247
)
Net interest margin/ income
3.08
%
3.28
%
(0.20
)%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
534,180
$
559,566
$
(25,386
)
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
Variance
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
Variance
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
7,052
$
9,531
$
(2,479)
5.20
%
1.24
%
3.96
%
Money market investments
$
366,625
$
118,079
$
248,546
$
286,646
$
(38,100)
27,926
29,743
(1,817)
2.20
2.23
(0.03)
Investment securities [1]
615,758
664,278
(48,520)
(8,273)
(40,247)
32
51
(19)
4.32
5.94
(1.62)
Trading securities
1,376
3,049
(1,673)
(700)
(973)
Total money market,
investment and trading
35,010
39,325
(4,315)
2.81
2.00
0.81
securities
983,759
785,406
198,353
277,673
(79,320)
Loans:
16,469
14,562
1,907
6.55
5.46
1.09
Commercial
1,079,171
795,115
284,056
171,681
112,375
816
778
38
8.86
6.29
2.57
Construction
72,309
48,920
23,389
20,927
2,462
1,650
1,475
175
6.38
5.92
0.46
Leasing
105,309
87,274
18,035
7,203
10,832
7,482
7,322
160
5.55
5.34
0.21
Mortgage
414,992
391,133
23,859
15,212
8,647
3,115
2,743
372
13.19
11.66
1.53
Consumer
410,910
319,920
90,990
43,806
47,184
3,633
3,525
108
8.39
8.02
0.37
Auto
304,660
282,533
22,127
13,257
8,870
33,165
30,405
2,760
7.20
6.33
0.87
Total loans
2,387,351
1,924,895
462,456
272,086
190,370
$
68,175
$
69,730
$
(1,555)
4.94
%
3.89
%
1.05
%
Total earning assets
$
3,371,110
$
2,710,301
$
660,809
$
549,759
$
111,050
Interest bearing deposits:
$
24,563
$
25,884
$
(1,321)
3.10
%
0.61
%
2.49
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
761,647
$
158,664
$
602,983
$
612,470
$
(9,487)
14,900
15,886
(986)
0.68
0.20
0.48
Savings
101,334
32,400
68,934
74,110
(5,176)
7,776
6,853
923
2.41
0.90
1.51
Time deposits
187,043
61,781
125,262
100,043
25,219
47,239
48,623
(1,384)
2.22
0.52
1.70
Total interest bearing deposits
1,050,024
252,845
797,179
786,623
10,556
15,307
16,094
(787)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
62,546
64,717
(2,171)
1.68
0.39
1.29
Total deposits
1,050,024
252,845
797,179
786,623
10,556
143
206
(63)
5.12
2.78
2.34
Short-term borrowings
7,329
5,737
1,592
4,506
(2,914)
Other medium and
1,109
939
170
5.09
4.26
0.83
long-term debt
56,430
39,970
16,460
9,458
7,002
Total interest bearing
48,491
49,768
(1,277)
2.30
0.60
1.70
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
1,113,783
298,552
815,231
800,587
14,644
4,377
3,868
509
Other sources of funds
$
68,175
$
69,730
$
(1,555)
1.63
%
0.43
%
1.20
%
Total source of funds
1,113,783
298,552
815,231
800,587
14,644
Net interest margin/
3.31
%
3.46
%
(0.15)
%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
2,257,327
2,411,749
(154,422)
$
(250,828)
$
96,406
2.64
%
3.29
%
(0.65)
%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
125,803
244,390
(118,587)
Net interest margin/ income
3.13
%
3.11
%
0.02
%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
2,131,524
$
2,167,359
$
(35,835)
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking Activities
Quarters ended
Variance
Years ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
Q4 2023 vs.Q3 2023
Q4 2023 vs.Q4 2022
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
2023 vs. 2022
Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments:
Mortgage servicing fees
$
7,898
$
8,025
$
8,852
$
(127
)
$
(954
)
$
32,981
$
36,487
$
(3,506
)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments
(1,204
)
(2,793
)
(2,610
)
1,589
1,406
(11,589
)
236
(11,825
)
Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments
6,694
5,232
6,242
1,462
452
21,392
36,723
(15,331
)
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale
45
(335
)
123
380
(78
)
(88
)
(251
)
163
Trading account (loss) profit:
Unrealized (loss) gains on outstanding derivative positions
(298
)
45
-
(343
)
(298
)
(138
)
-
(138
)
Realized (losses) gains on closed derivative positions
(47
)
494
310
(541
)
(357
)
614
6,635
(6,021
)
Total trading account (loss) profit
(345
)
539
310
(884
)
(655
)
476
6,635
(6,159
)
Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances
(6
)
(43
)
(113
)
37
107
(283
)
(657
)
374
Total mortgage banking activities
$
6,388
$
5,393
$
6,562
$
995
$
(174
)
$
21,497
$
42,450
$
(20,953
)
Other Service Fees
Quarters ended
Variance
Years ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
Q4 2023 vs.Q3 2023
Q4 2023 vs.Q4 2022
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
2023 vs. 2022
Other service fees:
Debit card fees
$
13,944
$
13,577
$
13,379
$
367
$
565
$
54,287
$
50,173
$
4,114
Insurance fees
16,739
14,983
14,587
1,756
2,152
60,220
56,457
3,763
Credit card fees
41,439
40,804
39,777
635
1,662
165,385
149,403
15,982
Sale and administration of investment products
6,862
6,820
5,793
42
1,069
26,316
23,553
2,763
Trust fees
6,716
6,381
5,223
335
1,493
25,472
22,799
2,673
Other fees
10,992
10,842
10,263
150
729
42,760
31,624
11,136
Total other service fees
$
96,692
$
93,407
$
89,022
$
3,285
$
7,670
$
374,440
$
334,009
$
40,431
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table H - Loans and Deposits
(Unaudited)
Loans - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
Q4 2023 vs.Q3 2023
Q4 2023 vs.Q4 2022
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Commercial
Commercial multi-family
$
2,415,620
$
2,328,433
$
2,321,713
87,187
93,907
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
5,087,421
5,035,130
4,499,670
52,291
587,751
Commercial real estate owner occupied
3,080,635
3,044,905
3,078,549
35,730
2,086
Commercial and industrial
7,126,121
6,527,082
5,839,200
599,039
1,286,921
Total Commercial
17,709,797
16,935,550
15,739,132
774,247
1,970,665
Construction
959,280
922,112
757,984
37,168
201,296
Leasing
1,731,809
1,698,114
1,585,739
33,695
146,070
Mortgage
7,695,917
7,585,111
7,397,471
110,806
298,446
Consumer
Credit cards
1,135,747
1,077,428
1,041,870
58,319
93,877
Home equity lines of credit
65,953
67,499
71,916
(1,546
)
(5,963
)
Personal
1,945,247
1,952,168
1,823,579
(6,921
)
121,668
Auto
3,660,780
3,633,196
3,512,530
27,584
148,250
Other
160,441
158,135
147,548
2,306
12,893
Total Consumer
6,968,168
6,888,426
6,597,443
79,742
370,725
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
35,064,971
$
34,029,313
$
32,077,769
$
1,035,658
$
2,987,202
Loans held-for-sale:
Mortgage
$
4,301
$
5,239
$
5,381
$
(938
)
$
(1,080
)
Total loans held-for-sale
$
4,301
$
5,239
$
5,381
$
(938
)
$
(1,080
)
Total loans
$
35,069,272
$
34,034,552
$
32,083,150
$
1,034,720
$
2,986,122
Deposits - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-23
30-Sep-23
31-Dec-22
Q4 2023 vs. Q3 2023
Q4 2023 vs.Q4 2022
Demand deposits [1]
$
27,579,054
$
27,942,782
$
26,382,605
$
(363,728
)
$
1,196,449
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)
26,817,844
26,452,382
27,265,156
365,462
(447,312
)
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered)
719,453
734,479
798,064
(15,026
)
(78,611
)
Time deposits (non-brokered)
7,546,138
7,264,156
6,442,886
281,982
1,103,252
Time deposits (brokered CDs)
955,754
943,801
338,516
11,953
617,238
Total deposits
$
63,618,243
$
63,337,600
$
61,227,227
$
280,643
$
2,391,016
[1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table I - Loan Delinquency -BPPR Operations
(Unaudited)
31-Dec-23
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
524
$
-
$
1,991
$
2,515
$
289,427
$
291,942
$
1,991
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
5,510
77
8,745
14,332
2,990,922
3,005,254
8,745
-
Owner occupied
2,726
249
29,430
32,405
1,365,978
1,398,383
29,430
-
Commercial and industrial
6,998
3,352
36,210
46,560
4,749,666
4,796,226
32,826
3,384
Construction
-
-
6,378
6,378
163,479
169,857
6,378
-
Mortgage
260,897
114,282
416,528
791,707
5,600,117
6,391,824
175,106
241,422
Leasing
20,140
6,719
8,632
35,491
1,696,318
1,731,809
8,632
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
13,243
9,912
23,281
46,436
1,089,292
1,135,728
-
23,281
Home equity lines of credit
230
-
26
256
2,392
2,648
-
26
Personal
19,065
14,611
19,031
52,707
1,723,603
1,776,310
19,031
-
Auto
100,061
27,443
45,615
173,119
3,487,661
3,660,780
45,615
-
Other
1,641
204
1,213
3,058
147,104
150,162
964
249
Total
$
431,035
$
176,849
$
597,080
$
1,204,964
$
23,305,959
$
24,510,923
$
328,718
$
268,362
30-Sep-23
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
4,407
$
176
$
184
$
4,767
$
290,047
$
294,814
$
184
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
1,274
-
15,330
16,604
2,932,277
2,948,881
15,330
-
Owner occupied
817
827
35,089
36,733
1,370,820
1,407,553
35,089
-
Commercial and industrial
4,022
1,728
24,733
30,483
4,299,335
4,329,818
21,624