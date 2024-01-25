SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $94.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $136.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Excluding the impact during the fourth quarter of the FDIC Special Assessment, adjusted net income was $139.9 million.

Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We delivered solid fourth quarter and year-end results and entered 2024 with strong momentum. Notwithstanding the interest rate environment and the disruptions in the banking market early in the year, we were able to maintain stable net interest income as we grew loans by approximately $1 billion during the quarter and a total of $3 billion for the full year.

We continued to experience strong client activity during the year, growing our customer base in Puerto Rico by 34,000 reflecting the continued strength of the local economy and our diversified product offerings. Excluding the gain from the Evertec transaction in 2022, we grew non-interest income by $11 million. While we saw some credit normalization in our consumer portfolios, credit quality remained strong. We were also able to manage our operating expenses at the same time we continued to invest in our transformation efforts.

Our CET1 ratio at year-end was 16.3% and our tangible equity increased by 33%, or $14.77 per share. Our strong liquidity and capital ratios position us well to continue to support responsible growth in 2024.

I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to our employees for all their hard work and dedication during the year. While conscious that we are living in a period of great uncertainty, the outlook for the macroenvironment in Puerto Rico remains positive and we look forward to 2024 with optimism."

Significant Events

FDIC Special Assessment

On November 16, 2023, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") approved a final rule that imposes a special assessment (the "FDIC Special Assessment") to recover the losses to the deposit insurance fund ("DIF") resulting from the FDIC's use, in March 2023, of the systemic risk exception to the least-cost resolution test under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act in connection with the receiverships of several failed banks.

Under the final rule, the assessment base for the special assessment is equal to an insured depository institution's ("IDI") estimated uninsured deposits, as reported in the IDI's December 31, 2022 Call Report, excluding the first $5 billion in estimated uninsured deposits. For a holding company that has more than one IDI subsidiary, such as Popular, the $5 billion exclusion is allocated among the company's IDI subsidiaries in proportion to each IDI's estimated uninsured deposits. The special assessments would be collected at an annual rate of approximately 13.4 basis points per year (3.35 basis points per quarter) over eight quarters in 2024 and 2025, with the first assessment period beginning January 1, 2024. In their December 31, 2022 Call Reports, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") and Popular Bank ("PB") reported estimated uninsured deposits of approximately $28.1 billion, including $16.2 billion in fully collateralized public sector deposits, and $3.5 billion, respectively. The Corporation recorded an expense of $71.4 million, $45.3 million net of tax, in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing the full amount of the assessment.

Increase in quarterly common stock dividends

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.62 per share, an increase of $0.07, or 13%, compared to the $0.55 per share declared by the Corporation in the third quarter of 2023.

Earnings Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters ended Years ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 Net interest income $ 534,180 $ 534,020 $ 559,566 $ 2,131,524 $ 2,167,359 Provision for credit losses 78,663 45,117 49,531 208,609 83,030 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 455,517 488,903 510,035 1,922,915 2,084,329 Other non-interest income 168,743 159,549 158,465 650,724 897,062 Operating expenses 531,145 465,984 461,708 1,898,100 1,746,420 Income before income tax 93,115 182,468 206,792 675,539 1,234,971 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,479 ) 45,859 (50,347 ) 134,197 132,330 Net income $ 94,594 $ 136,609 $ 257,139 $ 541,342 $ 1,102,641 Net income applicable to common stock $ 94,241 $ 136,256 $ 256,786 $ 539,930 $ 1,101,229 Net income per common share-basic $ 1.31 $ 1.90 $ 3.56 $ 7.53 $ 14.65 Net income per common share-diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.90 $ 3.56 $ 7.52 $ 14.63

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure

Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Tables D and E for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and comparable quarters September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and Table F for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $534.2 million, flat when compared to $534.0 million in the previous quarter. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $564.8 million, compared to $563.7 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $1.1 million.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.08% compared with 3.07% in the prior quarter. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.26%, compared to 3.24% for the prior quarter. The main quarter over quarter variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:

Higher interest income from loans by $32.4 million resulting from an increase in average loans by $995 million, reflecting increases in BPPR and PB of $729 million and $266 million, respectively. All major loan categories in BPPR increased, while at PB the increase was mainly in the commercial and construction portfolios. Loan originations in a higher interest rate environment and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans resulted in a higher yield on loans by 17 basis points. All loan categories resulted in a higher yield quarter over quarter;

partially offset by:

Lower interest income from investment securities, trading and money market investments by $8.7 million driven mainly by lower volume of U.S. Treasury Securities, partially offset by stable volume of money market investments at a higher yield by seven basis points. The increase in the yield of money market investments is driven by the full quarter effect of the 25 basis points increase in market rates that occurred at the end of July; and

Higher interest expense on deposits by $25.1 million, mainly from the increase in cost of Puerto Rico government deposits by 34 basis points, or $10.3 million, and a higher volume and cost of PB interest bearing deposits by $555 million and 34 basis points, respectively, or $12.6 million.

Net interest income for the BPPR segment amounted to $454.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.0 million when compared to $453.9 million in net interest income during the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin for the BPPR segment increased five basis points to 3.19% compared to 3.14% in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin reflects a higher volume of loans by $729 million across all loan categories, except construction loans, partially offset by a lower volume of investment securities, trading and money market investments by $1.6 billion driven by a decrease in deposits of $1.0 billion and a higher cost of deposits, mainly Puerto Rico government deposits. Earning assets yield improved 14 basis points from 4.74% to 4.88% in Q4 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 16 basis points to 2.41% from 2.25% the previous quarter. The increase in the cost of deposits mainly resulted from the repricing of public funds. Total deposit cost in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.79%, compared to 1.68% in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 11 basis points.

Net interest income for PB was $85.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.8 million when compared to $87.4 million during the previous quarter. Net interest margin decreased by 18 basis points in the quarter to 2.72%, compared to 2.90% in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was mostly driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by a higher volume of loans and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans in the current interest rate environment. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.66%, compared to 3.31% for the third quarter, or an increase of 34 basis points, while total deposit cost was 3.17%, compared to 2.84% in the previous quarter.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income amounted to $168.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $9.2 million when compared to $159.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The variance in non-interest income was driven primarily by:

a favorable variance in the fair value adjustment of equity securities by $3.6 million, mainly related to securities held for deferred benefit plans, which have an offsetting effect in personnel costs;

higher other service fees by $3.3 million due to an increase in contingent insurance commissions that are typically received during the fourth quarter and higher debit and credit card fees due to higher transactional volumes; and

a favorable variance in the adjustment for indemnity reserve on loans previously sold of $2.5 million.

Refer to Table B for further details.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $531.1 million, including higher FDIC deposit insurance expense by $72.5 million due to the impact of the FDIC Special Assessment, an increase of $65.2 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the effect of the FDIC Special Assessment, total expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $459.7 million, compared to $466.0 million in the previous quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation incurred approximately $4.8 million in costs related to its technological and business process transformation initiative, compared to $3.8 million in the previous quarter, mainly in professional services and personnel costs. During the year 2023, the Corporation incurred approximately $21.5 million in transformation related costs, compared to $24.6 million incurred during the second half of the year 2022. The other variances in operating expenses for the quarter were driven primarily by:

higher other taxes expense by $6.0 million mainly due to an accrual reversal of $8.2 million during the third quarter of 2023 related to regulatory examination fees in BPPR;

higher business promotion expense by $4.8 million mainly due to $5.4 million of seasonal projects and higher donations granted during the quarter; partially offset by lower customer rewards programs expense in our credit card business by $2.0 million;

higher other operating expenses by $3.9 million mainly due to $1.4 million in higher sundry losses and an unfavorable variance of $1.1 million in net gains/losses recognized on the sale of foreclosed auto units;

higher technology and software expenses by $3.8 million mainly due to higher IT professional fees and network management expenses due to various ongoing technology projects; and

higher net occupancy expense by $2.2 million mainly due to an increase in buildings' repairs and maintenance costs;

partially offset by:

a non-cash goodwill impairment of $23.0 million recorded during the previous quarter in our U.S. based equipment leasing subsidiary due to lower forecasted cash flows and an increase in the rate used to discount cash flows; and

lower processing and transactional services expense by $8.4 million mainly due to lower credit card processing expenses by $7.1 million as a result of annual volume growth incentives recognized during the quarter;

Full-time equivalent employees were 9,088 as of December 31, 2023, compared to 9,063 as of September 30, 2023.

For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.

Income taxes

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Corporation recorded an income tax benefit of $1.5 million, compared to an income tax expense of $45.9 million for the previous quarter. The positive variance of $47.4 million is mostly attributed to a lower income before tax of $89.4 million, primarily due to the FDIC Special Assessment; the remaining variance is related to tax credits, higher exempt income, and other adjustments recorded during this quarter. The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the 2023 fourth quarter was (1.6)%, compared to 25.1% for the third quarter. Excluding the impact of the FDIC Special Assessment, the ETR for the fourth quarter was 15.0%, compared to 25.1% for the third quarter.

The Corporation's ETR for the year 2023 was 19.9%; excluding the FDIC Special Assessment, the ETR was 21.5%. The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2024 to be within a range from 19% to 23%.

Credit Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation continued to reflect credit quality normalization. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") and net charge offs ("NCOs") continued below historical pre-pandemic averages. Consumer portfolios, however, reflected certain credit quality deterioration, particularly the personal loans and credit cards portfolios, with delinquencies and NCOs near or exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The auto loans portfolio also showed credit normalization, however, metrics remained below pre-pandemic levels. The commercial and mortgage portfolios continue to operate with historically low levels of NCOs and NPLs. We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance given higher interest rates and inflationary pressures. However, management believes that the improvements over recent years in risk management practices and the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios position Popular to continue to operate successfully under the current environment.

The following presents credit quality results for the fourth quarter of 2023:

At December 31, 2023, total NPLs held-in-portfolio decreased by $3.9 million from September 30, 2023. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $5.1 million, mostly driven by lower mortgage NPLs by $12.3 million, in part offset by higher consumer NPLs by $4.9 million. The commercial NPLs remained flat quarter-over-quarter, the result of an $17.9 million relationship inflow, offset by a $5.3 million collateral dependent loan transferred to OREO, $6.4 million in loans returning to accrual status and $5.1 million in charge-offs. PB's NPLs remained flat quarter-over-quarter. At December 31, 2023, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 1.0%, compared to 1.1% in the third quarter of 2023.

Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, increased by $17.7 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows increased by $15.0 million due to higher commercial inflows by $19.3 million driven by the abovementioned $17.9 million single relationship, in part offset by lower mortgage inflows by $4.3 million. PB inflows increased by $2.7 million, driven by higher commercial inflows.

NCOs amounted to $56.9 million, increasing by $24.3 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023. BPPR's NCOs increased by $26.3 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by higher commercial and consumer NCOs by $14.4 million and $11.2 million, respectively. The commercial NCO increase was mainly the result of a $10.8 million recovery from a loan pay-off in the previous quarter, coupled with charge-offs on valuations of collateral dependent loans during the fourth quarter of 2023. The consumer NCO increase was mainly driven by higher auto loans, personal loans and credit cards NCOs by $5.9 million, $3.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively. PB's NCOs decreased by $2.0 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by lower commercial NCOs. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation's ratio of annualized NCOs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.66%, compared to 0.39% in the third quarter of 2023. Refer to Table N for further information on NCOs and related ratios.

At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") increased by $18.3 million from the third quarter of 2023 to $729.3 million. In BPPR the ACL increased by $15.3 million, primarily driven by a $10.0 million specific reserve for the $17.9 million new NPL mentioned above, loan growth and higher reserves for the consumer portfolios attributable to changing credit quality. In PB the ACL increased by $2.9 million from the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher reserves for the commercial portfolio due to changes in ratings.

The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario, and then the optimistic scenario.

The 2023 annualized GDP growth in the baseline scenario improved to 2.0% and 2.4% for Puerto Rico and the United States, respectively, compared to 1.7% and 2.0% in the previous quarter. The 2023 forecasted average unemployment rate for Puerto Rico remained at 6.1% from previous forecast, while in the United States unemployment levels remained stable at 3.7%, compared to 3.6% in the previous forecast.

GDP growth is expected to slow down during 2024 for both regions, when compared to 2023, as a result of the Fed's monetary policy. The 2024 GDP growth is expected to be 1.21% for Puerto Rico and 1.65% for the United States. The average 2024 unemployment rate is expected to increase to 6.79% in Puerto Rico and 3.95% in the United States.

The Corporation's ratio of the ACL to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.08% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.09% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the ACL to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 204.0%, compared to 196.7% in the previous quarter.

The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $75.2 million, compared to $43.5 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was $67.2 million, compared to $54.0 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for PB was $8.0 million, compared to a benefit of $10.5 million in the previous quarter. In the third quarter, the Corporation implemented a new model for the U.S. commercial real estate portfolio. The implementation of this new model generated a $15.0 million reduction in reserves, which contributed to PB's net benefit recorded in the third quarter.

The provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios, provision for unfunded loan commitments of $3.7 million, and release for credit losses on our investment portfolio of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Consolidated Statement of Operations. For the fourth quarter, these combined concepts resulted in a provision expense of $78.7 million, compared to $45.1 million in the previous quarter.

Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-22 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio $ 357,611 $ 361,523 $ 439,441 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 80,416 82,322 89,126 Total non-performing assets $ 438,027 $ 443,845 $ 528,567 Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter $ 56,947 $ 32,655 $ 31,200 Ratios: Loans held-in-portfolio $ 35,064,971 $ 34,029,313 $ 32,077,769 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 1.02 % 1.06 % 1.37 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.08 2.09 2.25 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 203.95 196.69 163.91 Refer to Table L for additional information.

Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios (Unaudited) Quarters ended Years ended (In thousands) 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios: BPPR $ 67,235 $ 54,017 $ 44,383 $ 194,834 $ 69,544 Popular U.S. 7,983 (10,503 ) 3,949 6,705 13,763 Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $ 75,218 $ 43,514 $ 48,332 $ 201,539 $ 83,307

Credit Quality by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarters ended BPPR 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-22 Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios $ 67,235 $ 54,017 $ 44,383 Net charge-offs 51,913 25,600 19,846 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 328,718 333,825 402,009 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.86 % 0.44 % 0.35 % Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 2.61 % 2.63 % 2.73 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 194.65 % 187.08 % 153.12 % Quarters ended Popular U.S. 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-22 Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios $ 7,983 $ (10,503 ) $ 3,949 Net charge-offs 5,034 7,055 11,354 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 28,893 27,698 37,432 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.19 % 0.28 % 0.49 Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 0.85 % 0.84 % 1.10 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 309.70 % 312.42 % 279.86 %

Financial Condition Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-22 Cash and money market investments $ 7,419,333 $ 6,924,772 $ 6,084,096 Investment securities 25,148,673 25,653,616 26,553,317 Loans 35,064,971 34,029,313 32,077,769 Total assets 70,758,155 69,736,936 67,637,917 Deposits 63,618,243 63,337,600 61,227,227 Borrowings 1,078,332 1,097,720 1,400,319 Total liabilities 65,611,202 65,279,328 63,544,492 Stockholders' equity 5,146,953 4,457,608 4,093,425

Total assets amounted to $70.8 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.0 billion from the third quarter of 2023, driven by:

an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $1.0 billion driven by an increase of $748.4 million at BPPR, mainly in the commercial portfolio as well as in mortgage and consumer loans, and an increase of $287.3 million at PB mainly from commercial and construction loans; and

a net increase in cash and money market investments of $494.6 million due to higher deposits and repayments from the investment portfolio;

partially offset by:

a decrease in securities available-for-sale ("AFS") of $400.8 million, mainly due to repayments and maturities, offset in part by favorable changes in the fair value of debt securities; and

a decrease in securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") of $107.5 million driven by maturities of U.S. Treasury securities, partially offset by the amortization of $44.2 million of the discount related to U.S. Treasury securities previously reclassified from the AFS to HTM, which has an offsetting unrealized loss included within other comprehensive income that is also being accreted, resulting in a neutral effect to earnings.

Total liabilities increased by $331.9 million from the third quarter of 2023, driven by:

an increase of $280.6 million in deposits, mainly in time deposits and savings accounts at PB and demand deposits and P.R. public sector accounts at BPPR, partially offset by a decrease in savings accounts at BPPR; and

an increase of $70.6 million in other liabilities mainly due to the $71.4 million FDIC Special Assessment recognized during the fourth quarter.

Stockholders' equity increased by $689.3 million from the third quarter of 2023, mainly due to the after-tax impact of the decrease in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of AFS securities of $593.2 million, the net income for the quarter of $94.6 million and the amortization of unrealized losses from securities previously reclassified to HTM of $35.3 million, net of taxes, partially offset by common and preferred dividends declared during the quarter.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.30%, $71.03 and $59.74, respectively, at December 31, 2023, compared to 16.81%, $61.49 and $50.20, respectively, at September 30, 2023. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.

Refer to Table C for the Statements of Financial Condition.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes (including on our cost of deposits), our ability to attract deposits and grow our loan portfolio, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new regulatory requirements or accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the occurrence of unforeseen or catastrophic events, including extreme weather events, pandemics, man-made disasters or acts of violence or war, as well as actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of such events on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other potential factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith, imposition of additional or special FDIC assessments, changes to regulatory capital, liquidity and resolution-related requirements applicable to financial institutions in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector and the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative media coverage of the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, in our Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023 and in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees Table H - Loans and Deposits Table I - Loan Delinquency - BPPR Operations Table J - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations Table K - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated Table L - Non-Performing Assets Table M - Activity in Non-Performing Loans Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Consolidated Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - BPPR Operations Table Q - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Popular U.S. Operations Table R - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited) Quarters ended Years ended 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 Basic EPS $ 1.31 $ 1.90 $ 3.56 $ 7.53 $ 14.65 Diluted EPS $ 1.31 $ 1.90 $ 3.56 $ 7.52 $ 14.63 Average common shares outstanding 71,810,073 71,794,934 72,101,177 71,710,265 75,147,263 Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 71,881,020 71,818,102 72,192,680 71,791,692 75,274,003 Common shares outstanding at end of period 72,153,621 72,127,595 71,853,720 72,153,621 71,853,720 Market value per common share $ 82.07 $ 63.01 $ 66.32 $ 82.07 $ 66.32 Market capitalization - (In millions) $ 5,922 $ 4,545 $ 4,765 $ 5,922 $ 4,765 Return on average assets 0.52 % 0.75 % 1.44 % 0.76 % 1.51 % Return on average common equity 5.55 % 8.17 % 16.59 % 8.21 % 18.39 % Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis) 3.08 % 3.07 % 3.28 % 3.13 % 3.11 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP 3.26 % 3.24 % 3.64 % 3.31 % 3.46 % Common equity per share $ 71.03 $ 61.49 $ 56.66 $ 71.03 $ 56.66 Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1] $ 59.74 $ 50.20 $ 44.97 $ 59.74 $ 44.97 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1] 6.16 % 5.25 % 4.84 % 6.16 % 4.84 % Return on average tangible common equity [1] 6.32 % 9.36 % 19.23 % 9.40 % 21.13 % Tier 1 capital 16.36 % 16.88 % 16.45 % 16.36 % 16.45 % Total capital 18.13 % 18.67 % 18.26 % 18.13 % 18.26 % Tier 1 leverage 8.51 % 8.41 % 8.06 % 8.51 % 8.06 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital 16.30 % 16.81 % 16.39 % 16.30 % 16.39 % [1] Refer to Table R for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance Years ended Q4 2023 Q4 2023 (In thousands, except per share information) 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 vs. Q3 2023 31-Dec-22 vs. Q4 2022 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 Interest income: Loans $ 623,438 $ 596,886 $ 26,552 $ 522,042 $ 101,396 $ 2,331,654 $ 1,876,166 Money market investments 100,840 99,286 1,554 50,908 49,932 366,625 118,080 Investment securities 143,214 148,614 (5,400 ) 140,244 2,970 547,028 471,665 Total interest income 867,492 844,786 22,706 713,194 154,298 3,245,307 2,465,911 Interest expense: Deposits 319,200 294,121 25,079 139,338 179,862 1,050,024 252,845 Short-term borrowings 1,342 1,478 (136 ) 4,488 (3,146 ) 7,329 5,737 Long-term debt 12,770 15,167 (2,397 ) 9,802 2,968 56,430 39,970 Total interest expense 333,312 310,766 22,546 153,628 179,684 1,113,783 298,552 Net interest income 534,180 534,020 160 559,566 (25,386 ) 2,131,524 2,167,359 Provision for credit losses 78,663 45,117 33,546 49,531 29,132 208,609 83,030 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 455,517 488,903 (33,386 ) 510,035 (54,518 ) 1,922,915 2,084,329 Service charges on deposit accounts 37,699 37,318 381 34,682 3,017 147,476 157,210 Other service fees 96,692 93,407 3,285 89,022 7,670 374,440 334,009 Mortgage banking activities 6,388 5,393 995 6,562 (174 ) 21,497 42,450 Net gain (loss), including impairment, on equity securities 2,317 (1,319 ) 3,636 317 2,000 3,482 (7,334 ) Net gain (loss) on trading account debt securities 750 219 531 162 588 1,382 (784 ) Net loss on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale (71 ) (44 ) (27 ) - (71 ) (115 ) - Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold 2,350 (187 ) 2,537 (221 ) 2,571 2,319 919 Other operating income 22,618 24,762 (2,144 ) 27,941 (5,323 ) 100,243 370,592 Total non-interest income 168,743 159,549 9,194 158,465 10,278 650,724 897,062 Operating expenses: Personnel costs Salaries 127,809 127,832 (23 ) 116,503 11,306 505,935 432,910 Commissions, incentives and other bonuses 26,632 27,670 (1,038 ) 39,570 (12,938 ) 112,657 155,889 Pension, postretirement and medical insurance 17,598 16,985 613 12,452 5,146 67,469 56,085 Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes 22,626 20,665 1,961 21,612 1,014 91,984 74,880 Total personnel costs 194,665 193,152 1,513 190,137 4,528 778,045 719,764 Net occupancy expenses 30,282 28,100 2,182 27,812 2,470 111,586 106,169 Equipment expenses 10,179 8,905 1,274 9,828 351 37,057 35,626 Other taxes 14,636 8,590 6,046 16,142 (1,506 ) 55,926 63,603 Professional fees 39,065 38,514 551 49,159 (10,094 ) 161,142 172,043 Technology and software expenses 76,772 72,930 3,842 78,264 (1,492 ) 290,615 291,902 Processing and transactional services Credit and debit cards 6,682 13,762 (7,080 ) 10,278 (3,596 ) 44,578 45,455 Other processing and transactional services 22,779 24,137 (1,358 ) 22,509 270 93,492 81,690 Total processing and transactional services 29,461 37,899 (8,438 ) 32,787 (3,326 ) 138,070 127,145 Communications 4,181 4,220 (39 ) 3,857 324 16,664 14,885 Business promotion Rewards and customer loyalty programs 14,130 15,988 (1,858 ) 13,538 592 59,092 51,832 Other business promotion 13,767 7,087 6,680 14,596 (829 ) 35,834 37,086 Total business promotion 27,897 23,075 4,822 28,134 (237 ) 94,926 88,918 FDIC deposit insurance 81,385 8,932 72,453 6,342 75,043 105,985 26,787 Other real estate owned (OREO) income (5,178 ) (5,189 ) 11 (9,180 ) 4,002 (15,375 ) (22,143 ) Other operating expenses Operational losses 6,921 5,504 1,417 9,018 (2,097 ) 23,505 32,049 All other 20,084 17,557 2,527 18,614 1,470 73,774 77,397 Total other operating expenses 27,005 23,061 3,944 27,632 (627 ) 97,279 109,446 Amortization of intangibles 795 795 - 794 1 3,180 3,275 Goodwill impairment charge - 23,000 (23,000 ) - - 23,000 9,000 Total operating expenses 531,145 465,984 65,161 461,708 69,437 1,898,100 1,746,420 Income before income tax 93,115 182,468 (89,353 ) 206,792 (113,677 ) 675,539 1,234,971 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,479 ) 45,859 (47,338 ) (50,347 ) 48,868 134,197 132,330 Net income $ 94,594 $ 136,609 $ (42,015 ) $ 257,139 $ (162,545 ) $ 541,342 $ 1,102,641 Net income applicable to common stock $ 94,241 $ 136,256 $ (42,015 ) $ 256,786 $ (162,545 ) $ 539,930 $ 1,101,229 Net income per common share - basic $ 1.31 $ 1.90 $ (0.59 ) $ 3.56 $ (2.25 ) $ 7.53 $ 14.65 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.90 $ (0.59 ) $ 3.56 $ (2.25 ) $ 7.52 $ 14.63 Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 0.07 $ 0.55 $ 0.07 $ 2.27 $ 2.20

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Variance Q4 2023 vs. (In thousands) 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-22 Q3 2023 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 420,462 $ 535,335 $ 469,501 $ (114,873 ) Money market investments 6,998,871 6,389,437 5,614,595 609,434 Trading account debt securities, at fair value 31,568 30,988 27,723 580 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 16,729,044 17,129,858 17,804,374 (400,814 ) Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 8,194,335 8,302,082 8,525,366 (107,747 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses 5,780 6,057 6,911 (277 ) Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net 8,188,555 8,296,025 8,518,455 (107,470 ) Equity securities 193,726 190,688 195,854 3,038 Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 4,301 5,239 5,381 (938 ) Loans held-in-portfolio 35,420,879 34,369,775 32,372,925 1,051,104 Less: Unearned income 355,908 340,462 295,156 15,446 Allowance for credit losses 729,341 711,068 720,302 18,273 Total loans held-in-portfolio, net 34,335,630 33,318,245 31,357,467 1,017,385 Premises and equipment, net 565,284 534,384 498,711 30,900 Other real estate 80,416 82,322 89,126 (1,906 ) Accrued income receivable 263,433 257,833 240,195 5,600 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 118,109 119,030 128,350 (921 ) Other assets 2,014,564 2,032,565 1,847,813 (18,001 ) Goodwill 804,428 804,428 827,428 - Other intangible assets 9,764 10,559 12,944 (795 ) Total assets $ 70,758,155 $ 69,736,936 $ 67,637,917 $ 1,021,219 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 15,419,624 $ 15,201,374 $ 15,960,557 $ 218,250 Interest bearing 48,198,619 48,136,226 45,266,670 62,393 Total deposits 63,618,243 63,337,600 61,227,227 280,643 Assets sold under agreements to repurchase 91,384 93,071 148,609 (1,687 ) Other short-term borrowings - - 365,000 - Notes payable 986,948 1,004,649 886,710 (17,701 ) Other liabilities 914,627 844,008 916,946 70,619 Total liabilities 65,611,202 65,279,328 63,544,492 331,874 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 22,143 22,143 22,143 - Common stock 1,048 1,048 1,047 - Surplus 4,843,399 4,797,364 4,790,993 46,035 Retained earnings 4,194,851 4,189,865 3,834,348 4,986 Treasury stock (2,018,957 ) (2,018,870 ) (2,030,178 ) (87 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,895,531 ) (2,533,942 ) (2,524,928 ) 638,411 Total stockholders' equity 5,146,953 4,457,608 4,093,425 689,345 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 70,758,155 $ 69,736,936 $ 67,637,917 $ 1,021,219

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 Variance 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 Variance 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 7,307 $ 7,292 $ 15 5.47 % 5.40 % 0.07 % Money market investments $ 100,840 $ 99,285 $ 1,555 $ 1,352 $ 203 27,099 28,396 (1,297 ) 2.28 2.31 (0.03 ) Investment securities [1] 155,118 165,319 (10,201 ) (2,704 ) (7,497 ) 31 34 (3 ) 3.72 4.43 (0.71 ) Trading securities 293 375 (82 ) (58 ) (24 ) Total money market, investment and trading 34,437 35,722 (1,285 ) 2.96 2.95 0.01 securities 256,251 264,979 (8,728 ) (1,410 ) (7,318 ) Loans: 17,251 16,611 640 6.71 6.64 0.07 Commercial 291,791 277,977 13,814 2,952 10,862 927 865 62 9.04 8.99 0.05 Construction 21,131 19,580 1,551 121 1,430 1,707 1,669 38 6.60 6.50 0.10 Leasing 28,174 27,142 1,032 408 624 7,626 7,504 122 5.83 5.42 0.41 Mortgage 111,215 101,700 9,515 7,844 1,671 3,215 3,147 68 13.43 13.39 0.04 Consumer 108,859 105,042 3,817 1,368 2,449 3,722 3,657 65 8.61 8.47 0.14 Auto 80,731 78,055 2,676 1,272 1,404 34,448 33,453 995 7.41 7.24 0.17 Total loans 641,901 609,496 32,405 13,965 18,440 $ 68,885 $ 69,175 $ (290 ) 5.18 % 5.02 % 0.16 % Total earning assets $ 898,152 $ 874,475 $ 23,677 $ 12,555 $ 11,122 Interest bearing deposits: $ 25,027 $ 25,652 $ (625 ) 3.60 % 3.31 % 0.29 % NOW and money market [2] $ 227,079 $ 213,957 $ 13,122 $ 18,199 $ (5,077 ) 14,934 14,875 59 0.85 0.73 0.12 Savings 32,073 27,373 4,700 3,852 848 8,288 7,986 302 2.87 2.62 0.25 Time deposits 60,048 52,791 7,257 4,676 2,581 48,249 48,513 (264 ) 2.62 2.41 0.21 Total interest bearing deposits 319,200 294,121 25,079 26,727 (1,648 ) 15,017 15,038 (21 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 63,266 63,551 (285 ) 2.00 1.84 0.16 Total deposits 319,200 294,121 25,079 26,727 (1,648 ) 94 108 (14 ) 5.64 5.45 0.19 Short-term borrowings 1,342 1,478 (136 ) 51 (187 ) Other medium and 1,018 1,172 (154 ) 5.04 5.20 (0.16 ) long-term debt 12,770 15,167 (2,397 ) 346 (2,743 ) Total interest bearing 49,361 49,793 (432 ) 2.68 2.48 0.20 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 333,312 310,766 22,546 27,124 (4,578 ) 4,507 4,344 163 Other sources of funds $ 68,885 $ 69,175 $ (290 ) 1.92 % 1.78 % 0.14 % Total source of funds 333,312 310,766 22,546 27,124 (4,578 ) Net interest margin/ 3.26 % 3.24 % 0.02 % income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 564,840 563,709 1,131 $ (14,569 ) $ 15,700 2.50 % 2.54 % (0.04 )% Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 30,660 29,689 971 Net interest margin/ income 3.08 % 3.07 % 0.01 % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 534,180 $ 534,020 $ 160 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 Variance 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 Variance 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 7,307 $ 5,262 $ 2,045 5.47 % 3.84 % 1.63 % Money market investments $ 100,840 $ 50,907 $ 49,933 $ 26,116 $ 23,817 27,099 30,843 (3,744 ) 2.28 2.44 (0.16 ) Investment securities [1] 155,118 189,190 (34,072 ) (11,762 ) (22,310 ) 31 30 1 3.72 4.28 (0.56 ) Trading securities 293 325 (32 ) (44 ) 12 Total money market, investment and trading 34,437 36,135 (1,698 ) 2.96 2.65 0.31 securities 256,251 240,422 15,829 14,310 1,519 Loans: 17,251 15,503 1,748 6.71 6.01 0.70 Commercial 291,791 234,707 57,084 29,111 27,973 927 769 158 9.04 7.54 1.50 Construction 21,131 14,615 6,516 3,195 3,321 1,707 1,557 150 6.60 5.92 0.68 Leasing 28,174 23,049 5,125 2,777 2,348 7,626 7,346 280 5.83 5.38 0.45 Mortgage 111,215 98,880 12,335 8,475 3,860 3,215 2,961 254 13.43 12.26 1.17 Consumer 108,859 91,518 17,341 8,666 8,675 3,722 3,576 146 8.61 7.98 0.63 Auto 80,731 71,910 8,821 5,800 3,021 34,448 31,712 2,736 7.41 6.70 0.71 Total loans 641,901 534,679 107,222 58,024 49,198 $ 68,885 $ 67,847 $ 1,038 5.18 % 4.54 % 0.64 % Total earning assets $ 898,152 $ 775,101 $ 123,051 $ 72,334 $ 50,717 Interest bearing deposits: $ 25,027 $ 24,399 $ 628 3.60 % 1.73 % 1.87 % NOW and money market [2] $ 227,079 $ 106,591 $ 120,488 $ 112,821 $ 7,667 14,934 15,248 (314 ) 0.85 0.29 0.56 Savings 32,073 10,971 21,102 20,942 160 8,288 6,675 1,613 2.87 1.29 1.58 Time deposits 60,048 21,776 38,272 28,320 9,952 48,249 46,322 1,927 2.62 1.19 1.43 Total interest bearing deposits 319,200 139,338 179,862 162,083 17,779 15,017 16,110 (1,093 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 63,266 62,432 834 2.00 0.89 1.11 Total deposits 319,200 139,338 179,862 162,083 17,779 94 450 (356 ) 5.64 3.96 1.68 Short-term borrowings 1,342 4,488 (3,146 ) 1,404 (4,550 ) Other medium and 1,018 913 105 5.04 4.30 0.74 long-term debt 12,770 9,802 2,968 1,293 1,675 Total interest bearing 49,361 47,685 1,676 2.68 1.28 1.40 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 333,312 153,628 179,684 164,780 14,904 4,507 4,052 455 Other sources of funds $ 68,885 $ 67,847 $ 1,038 1.92 % 0.90 % 1.02 % Total source of funds 333,312 153,628 179,684 164,780 14,904 Net interest margin/ 3.26 % 3.64 % (0.38 )% income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 564,840 621,473 (56,633 ) $ (92,446 ) $ 35,813 2.50 % 3.26 % (0.76 )% Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 30,660 61,907 (31,247 ) Net interest margin/ income 3.08 % 3.28 % (0.20 )% non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 534,180 $ 559,566 $ (25,386 ) Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 Variance 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 Variance 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 7,052 $ 9,531 $ (2,479) 5.20 % 1.24 % 3.96 % Money market investments $ 366,625 $ 118,079 $ 248,546 $ 286,646 $ (38,100) 27,926 29,743 (1,817) 2.20 2.23 (0.03) Investment securities [1] 615,758 664,278 (48,520) (8,273) (40,247) 32 51 (19) 4.32 5.94 (1.62) Trading securities 1,376 3,049 (1,673) (700) (973) Total money market, investment and trading 35,010 39,325 (4,315) 2.81 2.00 0.81 securities 983,759 785,406 198,353 277,673 (79,320) Loans: 16,469 14,562 1,907 6.55 5.46 1.09 Commercial 1,079,171 795,115 284,056 171,681 112,375 816 778 38 8.86 6.29 2.57 Construction 72,309 48,920 23,389 20,927 2,462 1,650 1,475 175 6.38 5.92 0.46 Leasing 105,309 87,274 18,035 7,203 10,832 7,482 7,322 160 5.55 5.34 0.21 Mortgage 414,992 391,133 23,859 15,212 8,647 3,115 2,743 372 13.19 11.66 1.53 Consumer 410,910 319,920 90,990 43,806 47,184 3,633 3,525 108 8.39 8.02 0.37 Auto 304,660 282,533 22,127 13,257 8,870 33,165 30,405 2,760 7.20 6.33 0.87 Total loans 2,387,351 1,924,895 462,456 272,086 190,370 $ 68,175 $ 69,730 $ (1,555) 4.94 % 3.89 % 1.05 % Total earning assets $ 3,371,110 $ 2,710,301 $ 660,809 $ 549,759 $ 111,050 Interest bearing deposits: $ 24,563 $ 25,884 $ (1,321) 3.10 % 0.61 % 2.49 % NOW and money market [2] $ 761,647 $ 158,664 $ 602,983 $ 612,470 $ (9,487) 14,900 15,886 (986) 0.68 0.20 0.48 Savings 101,334 32,400 68,934 74,110 (5,176) 7,776 6,853 923 2.41 0.90 1.51 Time deposits 187,043 61,781 125,262 100,043 25,219 47,239 48,623 (1,384) 2.22 0.52 1.70 Total interest bearing deposits 1,050,024 252,845 797,179 786,623 10,556 15,307 16,094 (787) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 62,546 64,717 (2,171) 1.68 0.39 1.29 Total deposits 1,050,024 252,845 797,179 786,623 10,556 143 206 (63) 5.12 2.78 2.34 Short-term borrowings 7,329 5,737 1,592 4,506 (2,914) Other medium and 1,109 939 170 5.09 4.26 0.83 long-term debt 56,430 39,970 16,460 9,458 7,002 Total interest bearing 48,491 49,768 (1,277) 2.30 0.60 1.70 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 1,113,783 298,552 815,231 800,587 14,644 4,377 3,868 509 Other sources of funds $ 68,175 $ 69,730 $ (1,555) 1.63 % 0.43 % 1.20 % Total source of funds 1,113,783 298,552 815,231 800,587 14,644 Net interest margin/ 3.31 % 3.46 % (0.15) % income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 2,257,327 2,411,749 (154,422) $ (250,828) $ 96,406 2.64 % 3.29 % (0.65) % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 125,803 244,390 (118,587) Net interest margin/ income 3.13 % 3.11 % 0.02 % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 2,131,524 $ 2,167,359 $ (35,835) Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Activities Quarters ended Variance Years ended Variance (In thousands) 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-22 Q4 2023 vs.Q3 2023 Q4 2023 vs.Q4 2022 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 2023 vs. 2022 Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments: Mortgage servicing fees $ 7,898 $ 8,025 $ 8,852 $ (127 ) $ (954 ) $ 32,981 $ 36,487 $ (3,506 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments (1,204 ) (2,793 ) (2,610 ) 1,589 1,406 (11,589 ) 236 (11,825 ) Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments 6,694 5,232 6,242 1,462 452 21,392 36,723 (15,331 ) Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale 45 (335 ) 123 380 (78 ) (88 ) (251 ) 163 Trading account (loss) profit: Unrealized (loss) gains on outstanding derivative positions (298 ) 45 - (343 ) (298 ) (138 ) - (138 ) Realized (losses) gains on closed derivative positions (47 ) 494 310 (541 ) (357 ) 614 6,635 (6,021 ) Total trading account (loss) profit (345 ) 539 310 (884 ) (655 ) 476 6,635 (6,159 ) Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances (6 ) (43 ) (113 ) 37 107 (283 ) (657 ) 374 Total mortgage banking activities $ 6,388 $ 5,393 $ 6,562 $ 995 $ (174 ) $ 21,497 $ 42,450 $ (20,953 )

Other Service Fees Quarters ended Variance Years ended Variance (In thousands) 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-22 Q4 2023 vs.Q3 2023 Q4 2023 vs.Q4 2022 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 2023 vs. 2022 Other service fees: Debit card fees $ 13,944 $ 13,577 $ 13,379 $ 367 $ 565 $ 54,287 $ 50,173 $ 4,114 Insurance fees 16,739 14,983 14,587 1,756 2,152 60,220 56,457 3,763 Credit card fees 41,439 40,804 39,777 635 1,662 165,385 149,403 15,982 Sale and administration of investment products 6,862 6,820 5,793 42 1,069 26,316 23,553 2,763 Trust fees 6,716 6,381 5,223 335 1,493 25,472 22,799 2,673 Other fees 10,992 10,842 10,263 150 729 42,760 31,624 11,136 Total other service fees $ 96,692 $ 93,407 $ 89,022 $ 3,285 $ 7,670 $ 374,440 $ 334,009 $ 40,431

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table H - Loans and Deposits (Unaudited) Loans - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-22 Q4 2023 vs.Q3 2023 Q4 2023 vs.Q4 2022 Loans held-in-portfolio: Commercial Commercial multi-family $ 2,415,620 $ 2,328,433 $ 2,321,713 87,187 93,907 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 5,087,421 5,035,130 4,499,670 52,291 587,751 Commercial real estate owner occupied 3,080,635 3,044,905 3,078,549 35,730 2,086 Commercial and industrial 7,126,121 6,527,082 5,839,200 599,039 1,286,921 Total Commercial 17,709,797 16,935,550 15,739,132 774,247 1,970,665 Construction 959,280 922,112 757,984 37,168 201,296 Leasing 1,731,809 1,698,114 1,585,739 33,695 146,070 Mortgage 7,695,917 7,585,111 7,397,471 110,806 298,446 Consumer Credit cards 1,135,747 1,077,428 1,041,870 58,319 93,877 Home equity lines of credit 65,953 67,499 71,916 (1,546 ) (5,963 ) Personal 1,945,247 1,952,168 1,823,579 (6,921 ) 121,668 Auto 3,660,780 3,633,196 3,512,530 27,584 148,250 Other 160,441 158,135 147,548 2,306 12,893 Total Consumer 6,968,168 6,888,426 6,597,443 79,742 370,725 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 35,064,971 $ 34,029,313 $ 32,077,769 $ 1,035,658 $ 2,987,202 Loans held-for-sale: Mortgage $ 4,301 $ 5,239 $ 5,381 $ (938 ) $ (1,080 ) Total loans held-for-sale $ 4,301 $ 5,239 $ 5,381 $ (938 ) $ (1,080 ) Total loans $ 35,069,272 $ 34,034,552 $ 32,083,150 $ 1,034,720 $ 2,986,122

Deposits - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-22 Q4 2023 vs. Q3 2023 Q4 2023 vs.Q4 2022 Demand deposits [1] $ 27,579,054 $ 27,942,782 $ 26,382,605 $ (363,728 ) $ 1,196,449 Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 26,817,844 26,452,382 27,265,156 365,462 (447,312 ) Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered) 719,453 734,479 798,064 (15,026 ) (78,611 ) Time deposits (non-brokered) 7,546,138 7,264,156 6,442,886 281,982 1,103,252 Time deposits (brokered CDs) 955,754 943,801 338,516 11,953 617,238 Total deposits $ 63,618,243 $ 63,337,600 $ 61,227,227 $ 280,643 $ 2,391,016 [1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.