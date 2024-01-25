WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $36.55 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $16.35 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.25 million or $2.21 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.3% to $373.24 million from $295.60 million last year.
OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $36.55 Mln. vs. $16.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.11 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q2): $373.24 Mln vs. $295.60 Mln last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX