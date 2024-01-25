Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Embarks on Strategic Exploration to Maximize Shareholder Value

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI), a provider of age-tech solutions, has initiated a comprehensive review process to assess various strategic options aimed at enhancing shareholder value. In this endeavor, the company has engaged EF Hutton LLC, a leading middle-market investment bank, as our exclusive financial advisor.

The strategic alternatives under consideration may encompass a wide spectrum, including but not limited to potential acquisitions, mergers, business combinations, asset sales or licensing, and other strategic transactions. It is essential to note that the outcome of this ongoing process remains uncertain, both in terms of its success and the specific nature and timing of any prospective developments

As the company proceeds with this strategic review, it is important to emphasize that further disclosures pertaining to this initiative will be limited. The company commits to providing additional information only when a definitive agreement for a transaction is achieved or approved by the Board of Directors, or if it is otherwise determined that additional disclosures are warranted.

For Investor Relations, please visit our website: https://wearablehealthsolutions.com/investor-relations/

