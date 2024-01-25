Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5WJ | ISIN: SE0011614965 | Ticker-Symbol: 8WP
Frankfurt
25.01.24
08:04 Uhr
2,040 Euro
-0,010
-0,49 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEYOND FRAMES ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEYOND FRAMES ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.01.2024 | 16:30
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the extraordinary general meeting of Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ) on January 24, 2024, in the company's offices at Bondegatan 21 in Stockholm, the following main decisions were made. For detailed information about the decisions, refer to the complete summons.

1. Extension of the number of board members

Decision: To increase the maximum number of board members to six

2. Election of Board members

Decision: To appoint Catherine Ehrensvärd and Fredrik Burvall as Board members

3. Adjustment of the total Board remuneration

Decision: To adjust the total board fee to SEK 330,000 in consideration of point 6

4. Warrant issue

Decision: To approve warrant program according to Appendix 1.1

The protocol from the extraordinary general meeting will soon be available on the company's website, https://beyondframes.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

ir@beyondframes.com
+46 (0)72 842 49 22

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17662/3915520/2563880.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resolutions-at-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-beyond-frames-entertainment-ab-publ-302044843.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.