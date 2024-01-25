

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has launched a package of measures to support European startups and SMEs in the development of trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (AI) that respects EU values and rules.



This follows the political agreement reached in December on the EU AI Act - the world's first comprehensive law on Artificial Intelligence - which will support the development, deployment and take-up of trustworthy AI in the EU.



The package includes a proposal to provide privileged access for AI startups and the broader innovation community to supercomputers. It contains:



It contains an amendment of the EuroHPC Regulation to set up AI Factories, a new pillar for the EU's supercomputers Joint Undertaking activities.



It has been decided to establish an AI Office within the Commission, which will ensure the development and coordination of AI policy at European level, as well as supervise the implementation and enforcement of the forthcoming AI Act.



With financial support from the Commission, this package will generate an additional overall public and private investment of around EUR4 billion until 2027.



The Commission is also establishing two European Digital Infrastructure Consortiums with a number of Member States.



The Commission also adopted on Wednesday a Communication outlining the Commission's own strategic approach to the use of Artificial Intelligence. With this strategic vision, the Commission anticipates and prepares internally for the implementation of the EU AI Act. It includes concrete actions about how the Commission will build institutional and operational capacity to ensure the development and use of trustworthy, safe and ethical AI. The Commission is also preparing to support EU public administrations in their own adoption and use of Artificial Intelligence.



In the next step, the European Parliament and the Council will consider the Commission's proposed amendments on the Regulation establishing the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking.



