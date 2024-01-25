Solar developer Alight will own and operate three solar parks under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Sweden. The projects are expected to generate at least 24 GWh combined, providing power to fashion retailer H&M.Alight and H&M Group have signed long-term PPAs to enable the construction of three new solar parks in Sweden. The ground-mounted solar parks in Blekinge, Södermanland, and Halland will have capacities of 13 MW, 6 MW, and 4 MW. Construction has begun in Blekinge, while work on the other two parks will start in the spring. The projects, which are expected to be operational ...

