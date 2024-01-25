

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Visual Comfort & Co. has recalled about 6,400 Maverick Coastal 60-inch outdoor ceiling fans.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fan's blade can crack or break and fall off the unit, posing an impact injury hazard. The company said it has received nine reports of fan blades cracking or breaking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.



The recall involves Visual Comfort & Co.'s Maverick Coastal 60-inch outdoor ceiling fans. The three-blade fans were sold in white and black finishes. Model number 3MGMR60XXX is printed on a white label located at the top of the fan motor.



The recalled fans were sold at Home Depot, Circa Lighting and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Build.com, Wayfair.com and others from January 2021 through November 2023 for about $850.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Visual Comfort & Co. to obtain free replacement new blades. If the consumer is not able to install the blades, consumers should schedule installation of the repair kit by a certified electrician.



Once the repair kit has been installed, consumers should send the invoice to Visual Comfort for the installation charges, to receive a reimbursement in the full amount of the cost of the service in the form of a check.



