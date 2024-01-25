

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Cycle has recalled about 1,700 Ascend Cabrillo and Minaret e-bikes due fire hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the wiring harness that manages the charging of the lithium-ion battery was not properly assembled, creating a risk of overheating and fire while charging. The company said it received three reports of the battery catching on fire, resulting in one injury of second-degree burns.



The recall involves Ascend Cabrillo and Minaret Electric Bikes. The Ascend Cabrillo model numbers are R7583BPS and R7585BPS and the Ascend Minaret model number is R7586BPS.



The Ascend Cabrillo was sold in a sand or gray color and has a rear storage rack. The Minaret was sold in black with red and gray accents or a step-through frame style.



The cycles were sold at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores nationwide and online at basspro.com and cabelas.com from January 2023 through November 2023 for between $1,400 and $1,500.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using and unplug the recalled electric bikes. Consumers should enter their serial number on www.pacific-cycle.com/safety-notices-recalls before returning the bike(s) to confirm their electric bike is part of the recall. Return the recalled bikes to Bass Pro Shops or Cabela's to receive a full refund.



