CNH Industrial: Growing Together: CNH Strengthens Community Outreach in Thailand

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / CNH Industrial

In the spirit of its commitment to giving back and enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves, CNH spearheaded a series of activities under its We Care, We Share program.

Now in its fourth year, We Care, We Share embodies CNH's belief in growing together with farming communities. The recent employee-led outreach in Thailand included contributions and volunteering at the Ruamkatanyu Foundation and at the Foundation for Slum Child Care.

Renowned not only in Thailand but across the region, the Ruamkatanyu Foundation operates in every province and is supported by thousands of volunteers nationwide. It provides emergency assistance to communities in need and those impacted by natural disasters and accidents; and mobilizes food, medicine, and shelter for the homeless and displaced persons.

This year, CNH purchased high-quality rice from local farmers in Central and Northern Thailand to support the charitable works of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

"Our global commitment to grow together with the farming community goes beyond providing the best quality agriculture machinery and technical expertise. The spirit of volunteerism and community service is ingrained in our culture, and I'm proud of all our team members who are dedicated to supporting communities in need," said Mark Brinn, Managing Director, CNH Southeast Asia and Japan.

CNH employees also visited the Foundation for Slum Child Care to donate rice, milk powder and other essentials. With the help of community volunteers, the Foundation runs day care centers for babies and infants growing up in slums, and who are at risk of malnutrition, neglect, and abuse.

"The Foundation for Slum Child Care nurtures more than 2,000 children, ensuring they are well-nourished and properly cared for. We're humbled by this opportunity to contribute to the children's daily meals," Mark added.

By volunteering at the feeding program, spending quality time with the children, and learning more about the Foundation's activities from the volunteer caregivers - CNH demonstrates its commitment to supporting the local communities of farmers around the globe.

CNH demonstrates its commitment to supporting the local communities of farmers around the globe.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View the original press release on accesswire.com