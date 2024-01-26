

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group Plc. (PAG.L) said that its trading performance has been in line with the board's expectations for the first quarter of its financial year 2023/24 .



New lending across the business for the quarter to 31 December 2023 was 610.7 million pounds compared to 861.7 million pounds in the first quarter of the prior year.



The company said its fiscal year 2024 guidance for margins, new business flows, operating costs and RoTE remain unchanged, although margins are currently running slightly ahead of expectations.



Paragon anticipates the release of half-year results for the six months ending march 31, 2024, on June 5, 2024.



