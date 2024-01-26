SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) Friday said its revenue for the 20-week period ended January 20 increased 8% year on year, primarily helped by Travel divisions.
WH Smith, a retailer for news, books and convenience, operates through two divisions, Travel and High Street.
Total travel segment saw a revenue growth of 13% from last year, with Travel UK-15%, Travel North America-7% and and Rest of the World-19% increases.
On a like-for-like basis, revenue was up 5%.
Looking forward, Carl Cowling, Group Chief Executive said, 'The Group is trading well and is in its strongest ever position as a global travel retailer. We are confident of another year of significant growth in 2024.'
