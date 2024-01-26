Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2024 | 09:36
Fenix Outdoor International AG Appointment new CTO

January 26, 2024

Change of CTO at Fenix Outdoor

On April 1st, 2024, Jan Lindmark steps down as CIO at Fenix Outdoor. Jan has decided to go into retirement, while staying on as an external consultant for Fenix Outdoor.

Jan joined Fenix Outdoor in August 2022. During his time with us, Jan has led an overhaul of our Fenix Outdoor Tech department, establishing a new and more business-oriented tech organization.

We have already named Jan's successor, and we are happy to announce that Eefje Jacques will take a step up in our organization. Eefje has held multiple different positions within the Fenix Tech department since she started back in 2019, latest as Head of Brands Business Tech and Deputy CTO. Prior to arriving at Fenix Outdoor, Eefje spent more than 15 years within the Tech industry, working for various high-end consultancy firms. She has varied experience within Tech strategy, IT Management and Software development. Eefje has been essential in establishing and structuring our current Fenix Tech department together with Jan.

We wish Jan all the best in his retirement and thank him for all his contributions. Equally we wish Eefje all the best in her new position and are happy that we have been able to promote internal talent to this position. Eefje will start her new position as CTO on April 1st, 2024.

Best regards

Alex A. Koska

President - Fenix Outdoor International AG


