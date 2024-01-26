Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and exercise of warrants (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 29 January 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before changes: 89,461,970 shares (USD 894,619.7) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Change (directed issue): 1,223,088 shares (USD 12,230.88) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Change (exercise of warrants): 14,178 shares (USD 141,78) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after changes: 90,699,236 shares (USD 906.992,36) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price/Exercise price: USD 31.23 - 1,223,088 shares DKK 0.07 - 14,178 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66