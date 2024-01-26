

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cloud-based software company Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is laying off about 700 employees, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the plans.



The planned job cut comes around 1% of its global workforce, while the firm still has 1,000 jobs open across the company.



Last year, Salesforce had trimmed its workforce by 10%, and closed some offices to drive up margins. Following this, the company also said in September that it would hire more than 3,000 people.



In early January, Google announced that it has decided to cut 12,000 employees. eople from the company.



