Soligenix and Mobilicom Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, January 27, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Soligenix: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/sngx_access

Mobilicom: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/mob_access

In an exclusive interview, Christopher J. Schaber, PhD, President and CEO of Soligenix, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Soligenix, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced significant advancements in its product pipeline, which focuses on treatments that address unmet medical needs. Its lead clinical asset, HyBryte or SGX301, a therapy for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), has shown positive results in a Phase 3 study and is expected to enter a second confirmatory Phase 3 study following FDA discussions, targeting a market potential of $250 million. The company is also progressing with SGX302 for psoriasis, currently in Phase 2a trials, and SGX203 for pediatric Crohn's disease, anticipating a pivotal Phase 3 study. These products have combined commercial prospects of approximately $2 billion. Additionally, Soligenix has achieved milestones in public health solutions, including promising data from its filovirus vaccine program, demonstrating protection against Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg virus, supported by NIH grants and potential Priority Review Vouchers. This diverse portfolio positions Soligenix strongly in areas of significant commercial and medical interest.

Oren Elkayam, Founder and CEO of Mobilicom, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Mobilicom presents a strong investment opportunity with its comprehensive and proprietary technology suite. The company's products, including SkyHopper Datalinks, Ground Control Systems, Mobile Mesh Networking, the ICE Cybersecurity Suite, and CONTROLiT cloud management, form the core 'brain' of drones, providing control, guidance, and cybersecurity. Mobilicom's intellectual property, comprising trade secrets and 34 patent claims across two patent families, underscores its innovation leadership. With a global footprint, the company has secured over 50 customers in 18 countries and achieved 50 "design wins," indicating significant market penetration and long-term revenue potential. Recent milestones include a $900,000 order from a top-tier Israeli defense manufacturer and a significant U.S. defense deal. Financially robust, Mobilicom reported a 62% gross margin in 2022, a strong cash balance of $10.6 million as of June 30, 2023, no bank debt, and a low burn rate. The company is poised to shift its revenue focus from hardware to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and recurring cybersecurity revenues from 2024. These factors, combined with its innovative solutions, expanding customer base, and significant market potential, make Mobilicom an attractive investment proposition in the burgeoning drone and robotics market.

About Soligenix

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With a successful Phase 3 study completed, regulatory approval is being sought and commercialization activities for this product candidate are being advanced initially in the U.S. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (SGX945) in Behçet's Disease. The Company also is developing proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation such as pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203).

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg, Sudan and Ebola) and CiVax, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies.

