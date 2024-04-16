

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) is up over 38% at $13.79. WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA) is up over 28% at $2.24. Mobilicom Limited (MOB) is up over 16% at $1.46. HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) is up over 12% at $2.65. Destiny Tech100 Inc. (DXYZ) is up over 9% at $40.25. HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) is up over 9% at $2.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is up over 8% at $5.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is up over 6% at $475.77. OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is up over 6% at $2.70. Global Gas Corporation (HGAS) is up over 6% at $1.90. Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR) is up over 5% at $17.52.



In the Red



Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) is down over 33% at $1.35. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is down over 21% at $8.64. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is down over 14% at $5.40. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) is down over 12% at $2.12. MDJM Ltd (MDJH) is down over 9% at $1.39. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 8% at $5.59. Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) is down over 7% at $1.25. Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is down over 6% at $2.50. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is down over 6% at $1.89. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is down over 6% at $1.39. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is down over 5% at $1.51.



