First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and First Commerce Bank Announce New Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Corporate Secretary

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), and the Bank, today announced that each of their boards of directors has appointed the following current directors into the positions listed below, effective immediately:

Thomas Bovino, Chairman
Abraham Penzer, Vice Chairman
Michael Merkin, Corporate Secretary

Mr. Bovino has been a member of the board since 2010 and previously served as corporate secretary of the board. Mr. Penzer has been a member of the board since 2010 and is continuing to serve as Vice Chairman of the board. Mr. Merkin has been a member of the board since 2010 and previously served as a director of the board.

About First Commerce Bank

Established in 2006 and headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey, the Bank has offices in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Montvale, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. The Bank provides businesses and individuals with a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com.

CONTACT:

Donald Mindiak
President and Chief Executive Officer
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
105 River Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701-4267
(732) 719-3837
dmindiak@firstcommercebk.com

SOURCE: First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

