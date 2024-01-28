Frequentis: Frequentis renews the military radar data network of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr). The development of MilRADNET began in 2004 and was conceived as a pioneering solution for the exchange and distribution of military flight surveillance and flight plan data. The new contract represents an important milestone in the long-standing partnership between Bundeswehr and Frequentis. "MilRADNET's journey reflects our tireless efforts to keep military communication and networking at the highest level. The continuation of the MilRADNET project is a milestone in our long-standing cooperation. It underlines our determination to always provide first-class solutions for the Bundeswehr based on continuous development and innovation," emphasises Constantin von Reden, Managing Director ...

