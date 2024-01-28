KapschTrafficCom: The LA1 tolling facility was officially reopened with a state of the art end-to-end Roadside Toll Collection system, inclusive of the Commercial Back Office system and enhanced CSC operations by Austrian headquartered Kapsch TrafficCom. Originally established in 2009, LA1 is a stragetic and critical transportation artery not only for the State of Louisiana, but for the Country, supporting the oil, petroleum, and chemical industries of southern Louisiana. Additionally, while supporting the industrial sector, LA1 is also a key and vital route for those enthusiasts that enjoy what could be described as the best sport fishing areas in the region.Kapsch TrafficCom: weekly performance: -3.69% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (26/01/2024)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...