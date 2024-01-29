

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim Group (HCMLF.PK), a Swiss building materials company, announced on Monday that it has appointed Miljan Gutovic as chief executive officer, with effect from May 1.



Gutovic, who has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since 2018, has served as Head of the Region Middle East and Africa, followed by the Region Europe and Operational Excellence.



The new CEO will succeed the current Chairman and CEO Jan Jenisch, who will focus on his role as Chairman and stand for re-election at the AGM in May.



In addition, Jenisch has been tasked to lead the planned U.S. listing of Holcim's North America business.



