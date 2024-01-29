Anzeige
Montag, 29.01.2024
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
WKN: A1W0D0 | ISIN: FI4000062781 | Ticker-Symbol: C7O
Frankfurt
29.01.24
08:04 Uhr
8,590 Euro
-0,010
-0,12 %
29.01.2024 | 11:30
PVO-Vesivoima and Caverion continue their partnership at hydropower plants in Finland

Caverion Corporation Investor News 29.1.2024 at 10.05 EET

HELSINKI, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PVO-Vesivoima and Caverion continue their partnership at hydropower plants in Finland.

Finnish energy company PVO-Vesivoima Oy and Caverion continue their partnership. Caverion will continue to be responsible for the operation and maintenance of PVO-Vesivoima's hydropower plants on the Iijoki and Kemijoki rivers and Melo hydropower plant on the Kokemäenjoki river.

Caverion aims to develop service and maintenance activities together with PVO-Vesivoima. The goal of continuous development is to ensure sufficient hydropower expertise for the future as well as costefficiency, risk management and reliability of the plants.

"We expect our operation and maintenance partners to commit to common goals. We have received a high-quality service from Caverion, which perfectly contributes to the reliability of the power plants," says Jani Pulli, Managing Director, PVO-Vesivoima.

"Over the years, we have grown in this partnership, and our development work is part of our day-to-day operations. Open and purposeful cooperation allows for continuous improvement and the development of the latest maintenance solutions," tells Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry.

Caverion's partnership with PVO-Vesivoima Oy started in 2013.

For more information please contact:
Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry, +358 50 3514673, elina.engman@caverion.com

PVO-Vesivoima Oy produces electricity with its hydropower plants on the Iijoki, Kemijoki and Kokemäenjoki rivers. The average total annual energy production output of the company is 1.7 TWh. The company is part of the Pohjolan Voima Group. www.pohjolanvoima.fi; X (formerlyTwitter): @PVOVesivoima

Caverion is an expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Customers can trust our expertise during the entire life cycle of their buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from installation and maintenance of base and smart technologies, to managed services as well as advisory and engineering services and digital solutions. Our customers are supported by about 15,000 Caverion professionals in 10 countries in Northern and Central Europe. Our revenue in 2022 was over EUR 2.3 billion. Caverion's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.caverion.com @CaverionGroup

BuildingPerformance energywise Caverion

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3917054/2567250.pdf


Release in PDF format

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/pvo-vesivoima-kai-tirkkonen,c3261531


Image

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pvo-vesivoima-and-caverion-continue-their-partnership-at-hydropower-plants-in-finland-302046602.html

