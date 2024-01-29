Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Novozymes A/S and Chr. Hansen A/S - exchange notice regarding merger

On 30 March 2023 the proposal for merging Novozymes A/S and Chr. Hansen A/S was approved at general meetings held in the two companies. Novozymes A/S is the continuing company. Hence, the following changes will be implemented at the exchange: -- Admittance to trading and official listing of 187,298,646 new B shares due to the merger with Chr. Hansen A/S (first day of trading is 31 January 2024). -- Delisting of Chr. Hansen A/S (last day of trading is 30 January 2024). Novozymes A/S (continuing company) as per 31 January 2024 ISIN: DK0060336014 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Novozymes B ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 227,256,400 shares (DKK 454,512,800) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 187,298,646 shares (DKK 374,597,292) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 414,555,046 shares (DKK 829,110,092) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NZYM B ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 11273 ------------------------------------------------------------- Chr. Hansen A/S (discontinuing company) As a consequence of the merger between Novozymes A/S and Chr. Hansen A/S, Chr. Hansen A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Last day of trading shares in Chr. Hansen A/S is 30 January 2024. ISIN: DK0060227585 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Chr. Hansen Holding ------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 10): 131,852,496 shares (DKK 1,318,524,960) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 30 January 2024 ------------------------------------------------------------------- CVR NR.: 12516479 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 2010 - Health Care ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CHR ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 75663 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66