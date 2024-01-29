Anzeige
Montag, 29.01.2024
WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014
GlobeNewswire
29.01.2024 | 12:46
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Novozymes A/S and Chr. Hansen A/S - exchange notice regarding merger

On 30 March 2023 the proposal for merging Novozymes A/S and Chr. Hansen A/S was
approved at general meetings held in the two companies. Novozymes A/S is the
continuing company. 



Hence, the following changes will be implemented at the exchange:

 -- Admittance to trading and official listing of 187,298,646 new B shares due
   to the merger with Chr. Hansen A/S (first day of trading is 31 January
   2024).
 -- Delisting of Chr. Hansen A/S (last day of trading is 30 January 2024).



Novozymes A/S (continuing company) as per 31 January 2024

ISIN:          DK0060336014            
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Novozymes B             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  227,256,400 shares (DKK 454,512,800)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:         187,298,646 shares (DKK 374,597,292)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   414,555,046 shares (DKK 829,110,092)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 2                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       NZYM B               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 11273                
-------------------------------------------------------------





Chr. Hansen A/S (discontinuing company)

As a consequence of the merger between Novozymes A/S and Chr. Hansen A/S, Chr.
Hansen A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. Last day of trading shares in Chr. Hansen A/S is 30 January 2024. 



ISIN:            DK0060227585             
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Chr. Hansen Holding          
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Listed capital (of DKK 10): 131,852,496 shares (DKK 1,318,524,960)
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading:     30 January 2024            
-------------------------------------------------------------------
CVR NR.:           12516479               
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:             2010 - Health Care          
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         CHR                  
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        75663                 
-------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
