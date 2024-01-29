IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the "Company" or "Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the "Bank"), reported net loss of $135.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $46.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, and net income of $73.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company's return on average assets ("ROAA") was (2.76)%, return on average equity ("ROAE") was (19.01)%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1) was (28.01)%, compared to 0.88%, 6.43%, and 10.08%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023, and 1.36%, 10.71%, and 16.99%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Excluding net loss of $254.1 million from an investment securities repositioning transaction and $2.1 million FDIC special assessment expense(1), the Company's adjusted net income was $48.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, ROAA was 0.99%, ROAE was 7.03%, and ROATCE was 11.19% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total assets as of December 31, 2023 were $19.03 billion, compared to $20.28 billion at September 30, 2023, and $21.69 billion at December 31, 2022.

Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of the Company, commented, "Our team delivered another solid quarter to close out 2023, an extraordinary year for the banking industry. During the fourth quarter, we proactively repositioned our securities portfolio to enhance our future earnings profile and provide additional liquidity as we navigate a challenging operating environment. The repositioning produced immediate results, fueling a 16 basis point net interest margin expansion in the fourth quarter while our capital ratios remain among the strongest in the industry. We generated $0.51 per share in operating earnings when excluding the impact from the securities portfolio repositioning and the FDIC special assessment expense.

"Our financial performance continues to demonstrate the strength of our franchise and our disciplined commitment to prudent capital, liquidity, and credit risk management. Throughout the year, we leveraged our best-in-class service to deepen our relationships with existing clients and attract new clients to the Bank, generating meaningful growth in new deposit account openings while maintaining pricing discipline. The new account opening activity, coupled with our ability to opportunistically deploy liquidity generated from the securities portfolio repositioning, allowed us to reduce higher cost wholesale funding in the fourth quarter by $817 million and to tightly manage our overall cost of funds, which increased only two basis points to 1.69%.

"We enter 2024 on solid footing, with strong capital levels, ready access to significant liquidity, and favorable asset quality measures. Through our relationship-based business model, our bankers consistently communicate with our clients and monitor key trends within their individual businesses and industries. This access provides our organization with valuable information relative to market dynamics, including emerging trends in the commercial real estate markets, which we are closely monitoring. We are committed to responding quickly and proactively to any signs of stress within the loan portfolio. In short, we believe we are well-positioned heading into 2024 to continue to deliver value for our shareholders, clients, employees, and the communities we serve."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 Financial Highlights Net (loss) income $ (135,376 ) $ 46,030 $ 73,673 Net interest income 146,789 149,548 181,396 Diluted earnings per share (1.44 ) 0.48 0.77 Common equity dividend per share paid 0.33 0.33 0.33 Return on average assets (2.76 )% 0.88 % 1.36 % Return on average equity (19.01 ) 6.43 10.71 Return on average tangible common equity (1) (28.01 ) 10.08 16.99 Pre-provision net (loss) revenue on average assets (1) (3.88 ) 1.27 1.89 Net interest margin 3.28 3.12 3.61 Cost of deposits 1.56 1.50 0.58 Cost of non-maturity deposits (1) 1.02 0.89 0.31 Efficiency ratio (1) 60.1 59.0 47.4 Noninterest expense as a percent of average assets 2.09 1.96 1.83 Total assets $ 19,026,645 $ 20,275,720 $ 21,688,017 Total deposits 14,995,626 16,007,447 17,352,401 Non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits 84.7 % 82.8 % 85.6 % Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits 32.9 36.1 36.3 Loans-to-deposit ratio 88.6 82.9 84.6 Book value per share $ 30.07 $ 29.78 $ 29.45 Tangible book value per share (1) 20.22 19.89 19.38 Tangible common equity ratio 10.72 % 9.87 % 8.88 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.32 14.87 12.99 Total capital ratio 17.29 17.74 15.53

______________________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $146.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 1.8%, from the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to lower average interest-earning asset balances, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets as well as lower average wholesale/brokered CD balances and lower average borrowings, both a direct result of our balance sheet repositioning.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 16 basis points to 3.28% from 3.12% in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher loan yields as well as higher investment securities yields resulting from the sale of lower-yielding available-for-sale ("AFS") securities of $1.26 billion at fair value at a weighted average yield of 1.34% and redeploying part of the sale proceeds into higher-yielding AFS securities at a weighted average yield of 5.28% during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $34.6 million, or 19.1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a higher cost of funds as a result of the higher interest rate environment.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/

Cost Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,281,793 $ 15,744 4.87 % $ 1,695,508 $ 21,196 4.96 % $ 1,015,197 $ 8,636 3.37 % Investment securities 3,203,608 24,675 3.08 3,828,766 25,834 2.70 4,130,042 24,688 2.39 Loans receivable, net (1) (2) 13,257,767 176,773 5.29 13,475,194 177,032 5.21 14,799,417 184,457 4.94 Total interest-earning assets $ 17,743,168 $ 217,192 4.86 $ 18,999,468 $ 224,062 4.68 $ 19,944,656 $ 217,781 4.33 Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 10,395,116 $ 60,915 2.32 % $ 10,542,884 $ 62,718 2.36 % $ 11,021,383 $ 25,865 0.93 % Borrowings 942,689 9,488 4.01 1,131,656 11,796 4.15 1,157,258 10,520 3.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,337,805 $ 70,403 2.46 $ 11,674,540 $ 74,514 2.53 $ 12,178,641 $ 36,385 1.19 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 5,141,585 $ 6,001,033 $ 6,587,400 Net interest income $ 146,789 $ 149,548 $ 181,396 Net interest margin (3) 3.28 % 3.12 % 3.61 % Cost of deposits (4) 1.56 1.50 0.58 Cost of funds (5) 1.69 1.67 0.77 Cost of non-maturity deposits (6) 1.02 0.89 0.31 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 156.50 162.74 163.77

______________________________ (1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.6 million, $2.2 million, and $3.5 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (3) Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits. (5) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $1.7 million provision expense, compared to a $3.9 million provision expense for the third quarter of 2023, and a $2.8 million provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was impacted by changes to the overall size, composition, and asset quality trends of the loan portfolio, as well as changes in the economic forecasts.

The provision expense for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to increases associated with economic forecasts, partially offset by the changes in loan composition. The provision recapture for unfunded commitments was attributable to lower unfunded commitments as well as changes in economic forecasts during the quarter.

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 Provision for Credit Losses Provision for loan losses $ 8,275 $ 2,517 $ 3,899 Provision for unfunded commitments (6,577 ) 1,386 (1,013 ) Provision for held-to-maturity securities (2 ) 15 (48 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 1,696 $ 3,918 $ 2,838

Noninterest Income

Noninterest loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $234.2 million, compared to noninterest income of $18.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was related to the investment securities portfolio repositioning during the fourth quarter of 2023 whereby the Bank sold $1.26 billion of its AFS securities portfolio for a loss of $254.1 million. Excluding the loss from sales of AFS securities, noninterest income was $19.9 million, an increase of $1.3 million from the third quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $254.7 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the $254.1 million net loss from sales of investment securities during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 Noninterest income Loan servicing income $ 359 $ 533 $ 346 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,648 2,673 2,689 Other service fee income 322 280 295 Debit card interchange fee income 844 924 1,048 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 3,678 3,579 3,359 Net (loss) gain from sales of loans (4 ) 45 151 Net (loss) gain from sales of investment securities (254,065 ) - - Trust custodial account fees 9,388 9,356 9,722 Escrow and exchange fees 1,074 938 1,282 Other income 1,562 223 1,605 Total noninterest (loss) income $ (234,194 ) $ 18,551 $ 20,497

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $102.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $585,000 compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of the $2.1 million FDIC special assessment. Excluding the special assessment, noninterest expense decreased $1.5 million from the prior quarter primarily due to a $2.2 million decrease in compensation and benefits, partially offset by a $341,000 increase in deposit expense.

Noninterest expense increased by $3.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $4.4 million increase in deposit expense, driven by higher deposit earnings credit rates, and a $2.8 million increase in FDIC insurance premiums, partially offset by a $2.4 million decrease in compensation and benefits, a $512,000 decrease in legal and professional services, and a $458,000 decrease in premises and occupancy.

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 Noninterest expense Compensation and benefits $ 51,907 $ 54,068 $ 54,347 Premises and occupancy 11,183 11,382 11,641 Data processing 7,409 7,517 6,991 Other real estate owned operations, net 103 (4 ) - FDIC insurance premiums 4,267 2,324 1,463 Legal and professional services 4,663 4,243 5,175 Marketing expense 1,728 1,635 1,985 Office expense 1,367 1,079 1,310 Loan expense 437 476 743 Deposit expense 11,152 10,811 6,770 Amortization of intangible assets 3,022 3,055 3,440 Other expense 5,532 5,599 5,317 Total noninterest expense $ 102,770 $ 102,185 $ 99,182

Income Tax

For the fourth quarter of 2023, our income tax benefit totaled $56.5 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 29.4%, compared to income tax expense of $16.0 million and an effective tax rate of 25.8% for the third quarter of 2023, and income tax expense of $26.2 million and an effective tax rate of 26.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The income tax benefit was primarily attributable to the pretax loss recorded for the fourth quarter, driven by the balance sheet repositioning related to the Bank's investment securities portfolio.

For the full year 2023, our income tax expense totaled $3.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 9.4%, compared to income tax expense of $100.6 million and an effective tax rate of 26.18% for the full year 2022. The decrease in effective tax rate was primarily attributable to the decrease in pretax income.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans

Loans held for investment totaled $13.29 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $18.9 million, or 0.1%, from September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $1.39 billion, or (9.5)%, from December 31, 2022. The increase from September 30, 2023 was driven primarily by increased net draws on existing lines of credits, partially offset by higher loan prepayments and maturities.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, new loan commitments totaled $128.1 million, and new loan fundings totaled $103.7 million, compared with $67.8 million in loan commitments and $25.6 million in new loan fundings for the third quarter of 2023, and $239.8 million in loan commitments and $149.1 million in new loan fundings for the fourth quarter of 2022.

At December 31, 2023, the total loan-to-deposit ratio was 88.6%, compared with 82.9% and 84.6% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

The following table presents the primary loan roll-forward activities for total gross loans, including both loans held for investment and loans held for sale, during the quarters indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 Beginning loan balance $ 13,319,591 $ 13,665,596 $ 14,979,098 New commitments 128,102 67,811 239,829 Unfunded new commitments (24,429 ) (42,185 ) (90,758 ) Net new fundings 103,673 25,626 149,071 Amortization/maturities/payoffs (422,607 ) (370,044 ) (481,120 ) Net draws on existing lines of credit 354,711 7,180 107,560 Loan sales (32,464 ) (1,206 ) (9,471 ) Charge-offs (4,138 ) (7,561 ) (4,271 ) Transferred to other real estate owned (195 ) - - Net decrease (1,020 ) (346,005 ) (238,231 ) Ending gross loan balance before basis adjustment 13,318,571 13,319,591 14,740,867 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (1) (29,551 ) (48,830 ) (61,926 ) Ending gross loan balance $ 13,289,020 $ 13,270,761 $ 14,678,941

______________________________ (1) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

The following table presents the composition of the loans held for investment as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 Investor loans secured by real estate Commercial real estate ("CRE") non-owner-occupied $ 2,421,772 $ 2,514,056 $ 2,660,321 Multifamily 5,645,310 5,719,210 6,112,026 Construction and land 472,544 444,576 399,034 SBA secured by real estate (1) 36,400 37,754 42,135 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,576,026 8,715,596 9,213,516 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,191,334 2,228,802 2,432,163 Franchise real estate secured 304,514 313,451 378,057 SBA secured by real estate (3) 50,741 53,668 61,368 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,546,589 2,595,921 2,871,588 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,790,608 1,588,771 2,160,948 Franchise non-real estate secured 319,721 335,053 404,791 SBA non-real estate secured 10,926 10,667 11,100 Total commercial loans 2,121,255 1,934,491 2,576,839 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 72,752 70,984 72,997 Consumer 1,949 1,958 3,284 Total retail loans 74,701 72,942 76,281 Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6) 13,318,571 13,318,950 14,738,224 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7) (29,551 ) (48,830 ) (61,926 ) Loans held for investment 13,289,020 13,270,120 14,676,298 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (192,471 ) (188,098 ) (195,651 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 13,096,549 $ 13,082,022 $ 14,480,647 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 1,703,470 $ 2,110,565 $ 2,489,203 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ - $ 641 $ 2,643

______________________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes net deferred origination (fees) costs of $(74,000), $451,000, and $(1.9) million, and unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $43.3 million, $46.2 million, and $54.8 million as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (7) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

The total end of period weighted average interest rate on loans, excluding fees and discounts, at December 31, 2023 was 4.87%, compared with 4.76% at September 30, 2023 and 4.61% at December 31, 2022. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases reflect higher rates on new loan originations and the repricing of loans as a result of the increases in benchmark interest rates.

The following table presents the composition of loan commitments originated during the quarters indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 1,450 $ 2,900 $ 34,258 Multifamily 94,462 3,687 28,285 Construction and land - 17,400 31,175 Total investor loans secured by real estate 95,912 23,987 93,718 Business loans secured by real estate (1) CRE owner-occupied 3,870 - 24,266 Franchise real estate secured - - 840 SBA secured by real estate (2) - - 4,198 Total business loans secured by real estate 3,870 - 29,304 Commercial loans (3) Commercial and industrial 24,766 40,399 96,566 Franchise non-real estate secured - - 14,130 SBA non-real estate secured - 406 1,058 Total commercial loans 24,766 40,805 111,754 Retail loans Single family residential (4) 3,554 3,019 5,053 Total retail loans 3,554 3,019 5,053 Total loan commitments $ 128,102 $ 67,811 $ 239,829

______________________________ (1) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (2) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (3) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (4) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

The weighted average interest rate on new loan commitments was 6.34% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 8.01% in the third quarter of 2023, and 6.34% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2023, our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans held for investment was $192.5 million, an increase of $4.4 million from September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $3.2 million from December 31, 2022. The change in ACL from September 30, 2023 was largely impacted by changes in economic forecasts and, to a lesser extent, loan composition.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company incurred $3.9 million of net charge-offs, compared with $6.8 million of net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2023, and $3.8 million of net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

The following table provides the allocation of the ACL for loans held for investment, as well as the activity in the ACL attributed to various segments in the loan portfolio as of and for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Beginning

ACL Balance Charge-offs Recoveries Provision for Credit

Losses Ending

ACL Balance Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner occupied $ 31,583 $ (815 ) $ 93 $ 169 $ 31,030 Multifamily 55,221 (1,582 ) - 2,673 56,312 Construction and land 8,506 - - 808 9,314 SBA secured by real estate (1) 2,199 - - (17 ) 2,182 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 29,086 - 4 (303 ) 28,787 Franchise real estate secured 7,566 - - (67 ) 7,499 SBA secured by real estate (3) 4,562 - 40 (175 ) 4,427 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 32,497 (1,740 ) 96 5,839 36,692 Franchise non-real estate secured 15,779 - - (648 ) 15,131 SBA non-real estate secured 472 - 3 (17 ) 458 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 491 - - 14 505 Consumer loans 136 (1 ) - (1 ) 134 Totals $ 188,098 $ (4,138 ) $ 236 $ 8,275 $ 192,471

______________________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

The ratio of ACL to loans held for investment at December 31, 2023 increased to 1.45%, compared to 1.42% at September 30, 2023 and 1.33% at December 31, 2022. The fair value net discount on loans acquired through bank acquisitions was $43.3 million, or 0.33% of total loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $46.2 million, or 0.35% of total loans held for investment, as of September 30, 2023, and $54.8 million, or 0.37% of total loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming assets declined slightly to $25.1 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, compared with $25.9 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at September 30, 2023 and $30.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. Loan delinquencies were $10.1 million, or 0.08% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2023, compared to $10.9 million, or 0.08% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2023, and $43.3 million, or 0.30% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2022.

Classified loans totaled $142.0 million, or 1.07% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2023, compared with $149.3 million, or 1.12% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2023, and $149.3 million, or 1.02% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2022.

The following table presents the asset quality metrics of the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 24,817 $ 25,458 $ 30,905 Other real estate owned 248 450 - Nonperforming assets $ 25,065 $ 25,908 $ 30,905 Total classified assets (1) $ 142,210 $ 149,708 $ 149,304 Allowance for credit losses 192,471 188,098 195,651 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 776 % 739 % 633 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.19 0.19 0.21 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.13 0.13 0.14 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 1.07 1.12 1.02 Classified assets to total assets 0.75 0.74 0.69 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter ended $ 3,902 $ 6,752 $ 3,797 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter to average total loans 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.03 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.45 1.42 1.33 Delinquent Loans: 30 - 59 days $ 2,484 $ 2,967 $ 20,538 60 - 89 days 1,294 475 185 90+ days 6,276 7,484 22,625 Total delinquency $ 10,054 $ 10,926 $ 43,348 Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.30 %

______________________________ (1) Includes substandard and doubtful loans and other real estate owned. (2) At December 31, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $43.3 million, or 0.33% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $46.2 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2022, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $54.8 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment.

Investment Securities

At December 31, 2023, AFS and held-to-maturity ("HTM") investment securities were $1.14 billion and $1.73 billion, respectively, compared to $1.91 billion and $1.74 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2023, and $2.60 billion and $1.39 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

In total, investment securities were $2.87 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $782.9 million from $3.65 billion at September 30, 2023 and a decrease of $1.12 billion from $3.99 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to sales of $1.26 billion of AFS securities, as well as principal payments, amortization, and redemptions of $64.3 million, partially offset by purchases of $539.1 million, predominantly short-term U.S. Treasury securities.

The decrease in investment securities from December 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to sales of $1.57 billion of AFS securities, as well as principal payments, amortization, and redemptions of $349.5 million, partially offset by purchases of $784.9 million.

Deposits

At December 31, 2023, total deposits were $15.00 billion, a decrease of $1.01 billion, or 6.3%, from September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $2.36 billion, or 13.6%, from December 31, 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter included the reduction of $617.0 million in brokered certificates of deposit. The remainder of the deposit decrease from the prior quarter of $394.8 million was driven by a decrease of $849.5 million in noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by increases of $301.2 million in interest-bearing checking and $158.6 million in retail certificates of deposit.

At December 31, 2023, non-maturity deposits(1) totaled $12.70 billion, or 84.7% of total deposits, a decrease of $553.5 million, or 4.2%, from September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $2.15 billion, or 14.5%, from December 31, 2022. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was partially attributable to seasonal outflows for client tax payments. Additionally, the linked-quarter and year-ago quarter decreases were impacted by clients redeploying funds into higher yielding alternatives, prepaying or paying down loans, and shifting depositor behavior following the industry-wide turmoil experienced in the first half of 2023.

At December 31, 2023, maturity deposits totaled $2.29 billion, a decrease of $458.4 million, or 16.6%, from September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $208.4 million, or 8.3%, from December 31, 2022. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the reduction of $617.0 million in brokered certificates of deposit, partially offset by an increase of $158.6 million in retail certificates of deposit.

The weighted average cost of total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.56%, compared with 1.50% for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.58% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increases in the weighted average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022 were principally driven by higher pricing across most deposit categories. The weighted average cost of non-maturity deposits(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.02%, compared to 0.89% for the third quarter of 2023, and 0.31% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

At December 31, 2023, the end-of-period weighted average rate of total deposits was 1.55%, compared to 1.52% at September 30, 2023 and 0.79% at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, the end-of-period weighted average rate of non-maturity deposits was 1.04%, compared to 0.96% at September 30, 2023 and 0.43% at December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, the Company's FDIC-insured deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 60%. Insured and collateralized deposits comprised 66% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, which includes federally-insured deposits, $732.6 million of collateralized municipal and tribal deposits, and $70.0 million of privately insured deposits.

______________________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

The following table presents the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated.

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 Deposit Accounts Noninterest-bearing checking $ 4,932,817 $ 5,782,305 $ 6,306,825 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,899,621 2,598,449 3,119,850 Money market/savings 4,868,442 4,873,582 5,422,607 Total non-maturity deposits (1) 12,700,880 13,254,336 14,849,282 Retail certificates of deposit 1,684,560 1,525,919 1,086,423 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 610,186 1,227,192 1,416,696 Total non-core deposits 2,294,746 2,753,111 2,503,119 Total deposits $ 14,995,626 $ 16,007,447 $ 17,352,401 Cost of deposits 1.56 % 1.50 % 0.58 % Cost of non-maturity deposits (1) 1.02 0.89 0.31 Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits 32.9 36.1 36.3 Non-maturity deposits (1) as a percent of total deposits 84.7 82.8 85.6

______________________________ (1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Borrowings

At December 31, 2023, total borrowings amounted to $931.8 million, a decrease of $199.8 million from September 30, 2023 and a decrease of $399.4 million from December 31, 2022. Total borrowings at December 31, 2023 included $600.0 million of FHLB term advances and $331.8 million of subordinated debt. The decrease in borrowings at December 31, 2023 as compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to an early redemption of a $200.0 million in FHLB term advance during the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in borrowings at December 31, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to a decrease of $400.0 million in FHLB term advances.

As of December 31, 2023, our unused borrowing capacity was $8.68 billion, which consists of available lines of credit with FHLB and other correspondent banks as well as access through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window and the Bank Term Funding Program, neither of which were utilized during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Capital Ratios

At December 31, 2023, our common stockholder's equity was $2.88 billion, or 15.15% of total assets, compared with $2.86 billion, or 14.08% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, and $2.80 billion, or 12.90% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, with a book value per share of $30.07, compared with $29.78 at September 30, 2023 and $29.45 at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, the ratio of tangible common equity to total assets(1) was 10.72%, compared with 9.87% at September 30, 2023 and 8.88% at December 31, 2022, and tangible book value per share(1) was $20.22, compared with $19.89 at September 30, 2023 and $19.38 at December 31, 2022. The increase in tangible book value per share at December 31, 2023 from September 30, 2023 was primarily driven by other comprehensive income from the realized loss, net of tax, resulting from the sale of AFS securities in the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by the net loss and the dividends paid during the quarter. The increase in tangible book value per share at December 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022 was primarily driven by other comprehensive income and, to the lesser extent, net income, partially offset by the dividends paid in 2023.

The Company implemented the CECL model on January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company began phasing into regulatory capital the cumulative adjustments at the end of the second year of the transition period at 25% per year. At December 31, 2023, the Company and Bank were in compliance with the capital conservation buffer requirement and exceeded the minimum Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1, and total capital ratios, inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer of 7.0%, 8.5% and 10.5%, respectively, and the Bank qualified as "well-capitalized" for purposes of the federal bank regulatory prompt corrective action regulations.

The following table presents capital ratios and share data as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, Capital Ratios 2023 2023 2022 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.03 % 11.13 % 10.29 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.32 14.87 12.99 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.32 14.87 12.99 Total risk-based capital ratio 17.29 17.74 15.53 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 10.72 9.87 8.88 Pacific Premier Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.43 % 12.42 % 11.80 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.13 16.59 14.89 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.13 16.59 14.89 Total risk-based capital ratio 17.23 17.66 15.74 Share Data Book value per share $ 30.07 $ 29.78 $ 29.45 Tangible book value per share (1) 20.22 19.89 19.38 Common equity dividends declared per share 0.33 0.33 0.33 Closing stock price (2) 29.11 21.76 31.56 Shares issued and outstanding 95,860,092 95,900,847 95,021,760 Market Capitalization (2)(3) $ 2,790,487 $ 2,086,802 $ 2,998,887

______________________________ (1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity and tangible book value per share to the GAAP measures of common stockholders' equity and book value per share is set forth at the end of this press release. (2) As of the last trading day prior to period end. (3) Dollars in thousands.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program

On January 27, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.33 per share dividend, payable on February 16, 2024 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2024. In January 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 936,473 $ 1,400,276 $ 1,463,677 $ 1,424,896 $ 1,101,249 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 995 1,242 1,487 1,734 1,734 Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses 1,729,541 1,737,866 1,737,604 1,749,030 1,388,103 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 1,140,071 1,914,599 2,011,791 2,112,852 2,601,013 FHLB, FRB, and other stock 99,225 105,505 105,369 105,479 119,918 Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value - 641 2,184 1,247 2,643 Loans held for investment 13,289,020 13,270,120 13,610,282 14,171,784 14,676,298 Allowance for credit losses (192,471 ) (188,098 ) (192,333 ) (195,388 ) (195,651 ) Loans held for investment, net 13,096,549 13,082,022 13,417,949 13,976,396 14,480,647 Accrued interest receivable 68,516 68,131 70,093 69,660 73,784 Other real estate owned 248 450 270 5,499 - Premises and equipment, net 56,676 59,396 61,527 63,450 64,543 Deferred income taxes, net 113,580 192,208 184,857 177,778 183,602 Bank owned life insurance 471,178 468,191 465,288 462,732 460,010 Intangible assets 43,285 46,307 49,362 52,417 55,588 Goodwill 901,312 901,312 901,312 901,312 901,312 Other assets 368,996 297,574 275,113 257,082 253,871 Total assets $ 19,026,645 $ 20,275,720 $ 20,747,883 $ 21,361,564 $ 21,688,017 LIABILITIES Deposit accounts: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 4,932,817 $ 5,782,305 $ 5,895,975 $ 6,209,104 $ 6,306,825 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,899,621 2,598,449 2,759,855 2,871,812 3,119,850 Money market/savings 4,868,442 4,873,582 4,801,288 5,128,857 5,422,607 Retail certificates of deposit 1,684,560 1,525,919 1,366,071 1,257,146 1,086,423 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 610,186 1,227,192 1,716,686 1,740,891 1,416,696 Total interest-bearing 10,062,809 10,225,142 10,643,900 10,998,706 11,045,576 Total deposits 14,995,626 16,007,447 16,539,875 17,207,810 17,352,401 FHLB advances and other borrowings 600,000 800,000 800,000 800,000 1,000,000 Subordinated debentures 331,842 331,682 331,523 331,364 331,204 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 216,596 281,057 227,351 191,229 206,023 Total liabilities 16,144,064 17,420,186 17,898,749 18,530,403 18,889,628 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 938 937 937 937 933 Additional paid-in capital 2,377,131 2,371,941 2,366,639 2,361,830 2,362,663 Retained earnings 604,137 771,285 757,025 731,123 700,040 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (99,625 ) (288,629 ) (275,467 ) (262,729 ) (265,247 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,882,581 2,855,534 2,849,134 2,831,161 2,798,389 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,026,645 $ 20,275,720 $ 20,747,883 $ 21,361,564 $ 21,688,017

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 176,773 $ 177,032 $ 184,457 $ 717,615 $ 673,720 Investment securities and other interest-earning assets 40,419 47,030 33,324 170,370 94,858 Total interest income 217,192 224,062 217,781 887,985 768,578 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 60,915 62,718 25,865 217,447 40,093 FHLB advances and other borrowings 4,927 7,235 5,960 27,255 13,131 Subordinated debentures 4,561 4,561 4,560 18,244 18,242 Total interest expense 70,403 74,514 36,385 262,946 71,466 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 146,789 149,548 181,396 625,039 697,112 Provision for credit losses 1,696 3,918 2,838 10,129 4,832 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 145,093 145,630 178,558 614,910 692,280 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan servicing income 359 533 346 1,958 1,664 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,648 2,673 2,689 10,620 10,698 Other service fee income 322 280 295 1,213 1,351 Debit card interchange fee income 844 924 1,048 3,485 3,628 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 3,678 3,579 3,359 14,118 13,159 Net (loss) gain from sales of loans (4 ) 45 151 415 3,238 Net (loss) gain from sales of investment securities (254,065 ) - - (253,927 ) 1,710 Trust custodial account fees 9,388 9,356 9,722 39,129 41,606 Escrow and exchange fees 1,074 938 1,282 3,994 6,325 Other income 1,562 223 1,605 5,077 5,369 Total noninterest (loss) income (234,194 ) 18,551 20,497 (173,918 ) 88,748 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 51,907 54,068 54,347 213,692 225,245 Premises and occupancy 11,183 11,382 11,641 45,922 47,433 Data processing 7,409 7,517 6,991 29,679 26,649 Other real estate owned operations, net 103 (4 ) - 215 - FDIC insurance premiums 4,267 2,324 1,463 11,373 5,772 Legal and professional services 4,663 4,243 5,175 19,123 17,947 Marketing expense 1,728 1,635 1,985 7,080 7,632 Office expense 1,367 1,079 1,310 4,958 5,103 Loan expense 437 476 743 2,126 3,810 Deposit expense 11,152 10,811 6,770 39,593 19,448 Amortization of intangible assets 3,022 3,055 3,440 12,303 13,983 Other expense 5,532 5,599 5,317 20,887 23,648 Total noninterest expense 102,770 102,185 99,182 406,951 396,670 Net (loss) income before income taxes (191,871 ) 61,996 99,873 34,041 384,358 Income tax (benefit) expense (56,495 ) 15,966 26,200 3,189 100,615 Net (loss) income $ (135,376 ) $ 46,030 $ 73,673 $ 30,852 $ 283,743 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ (1.44 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.78 $ 0.31 $ 2.99 Diluted (1.44 ) 0.48 0.77 0.31 2.98 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 94,233,813 94,189,844 93,810,468 94,113,132 93,718,293 Diluted 94,233,813 94,283,008 94,176,633 94,236,875 94,091,461

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/

Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,281,793 $ 15,744 4.87 % $ 1,695,508 $ 21,196 4.96 % $ 1,015,197 $ 8,636 3.37 % Investment securities 3,203,608 24,675 3.08 3,828,766 25,834 2.70 4,130,042 24,688 2.39 Loans receivable, net (1) (2) 13,257,767 176,773 5.29 13,475,194 177,032 5.21 14,799,417 184,457 4.94 Total interest-earning assets 17,743,168 217,192 4.86 18,999,468 224,062 4.68 19,944,656 217,781 4.33 Noninterest-earning assets 1,881,777 1,806,319 1,784,277 Total assets $ 19,624,945 $ 20,805,787 $ 21,728,933 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking $ 3,037,642 $ 11,170 1.46 % $ 2,649,203 $ 10,849 1.62 % $ 3,320,146 $ 3,752 0.45 % Money market 4,525,403 22,038 1.93 4,512,740 19,182 1.69 4,998,726 7,897 0.63 Savings 308,968 190 0.24 329,684 115 0.14 443,016 310 0.28 Retail certificates of deposit 1,604,507 16,758 4.14 1,439,531 13,398 3.69 975,958 3,941 1.60 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 918,596 10,759 4.65 1,611,726 19,174 4.72 1,283,537 9,965 3.08 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,395,116 60,915 2.32 10,542,884 62,718 2.36 11,021,383 25,865 0.93 FHLB advances and other borrowings 610,913 4,927 3.20 800,049 7,235 3.59 826,125 5,960 2.86 Subordinated debentures 331,776 4,561 5.50 331,607 4,561 5.50 331,133 4,560 5.51 Total borrowings 942,689 9,488 4.01 1,131,656 11,796 4.15 1,157,258 10,520 3.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,337,805 70,403 2.46 11,674,540 74,514 2.53 12,178,641 36,385 1.19 Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,141,585 6,001,033 6,587,400 Other liabilities 296,604 268,249 211,731 Total liabilities 16,775,994 17,943,822 18,977,772 Stockholders' equity 2,848,951 2,861,965 2,751,161 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,624,945 $ 20,805,787 $ 21,728,933 Net interest income $ 146,789 $ 149,548 $ 181,396 Net interest margin (3) 3.28 % 3.12 % 3.61 % Cost of deposits (4) 1.56 1.50 0.58 Cost of funds (5) 1.69 1.67 0.77 Cost of non-maturity deposits (6) 1.02 0.89 0.31 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 156.50 162.74 163.77

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,437,074 $ 67,134 4.67 % $ 678,270 $ 12,691 1.87 % Investment securities 3,778,650 103,236 2.73 4,301,005 82,167 1.91 Loans receivable, net (1)(2) 13,759,815 717,615 5.22 14,767,554 673,720 4.56 Total interest-earning assets 18,975,539 887,985 4.68 19,746,829 768,578 3.89 Noninterest-earning assets 1,812,254 1,766,599 Total assets $ 20,787,793 $ 21,513,428 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking $ 3,152,823 $ 36,520 1.16 % $ 3,681,244 $ 6,351 0.17 % Money market 4,667,007 69,917 1.50 5,155,785 12,735 0.25 Savings 360,546 915 0.25 433,156 391 0.09 Retail certificates of deposit 1,385,531 48,237 3.48 944,963 6,498 0.69 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 1,434,563 61,858 4.31 520,652 14,118 2.71 Total interest-bearing deposits 11,000,470 217,447 1.98 10,735,800 40,093 0.37 FHLB advances and other borrowings 798,667 27,255 3.41 574,320 13,131 2.29 Subordinated debentures 331,534 18,244 5.50 330,885 18,242 5.51 Total borrowings 1,130,201 45,499 4.03 905,205 31,373 3.47 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,130,671 262,946 2.17 11,641,005 71,466 0.61 Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,564,887 6,859,141 Other liabilities 247,946 224,739 Total liabilities 17,943,504 18,724,885 Stockholders' equity 2,844,289 2,788,543 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,787,793 $ 21,513,428 Net interest income $ 625,039 $ 697,112 Net interest rate spread 2.51 % 3.28 % Net interest margin (3) 3.29 3.53 Cost of deposits (4) 1.31 0.23 Cost of funds (5) 1.49 0.39 Cost of non-maturity deposits (6) 0.78 0.12 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 156.43 169.63

______________________________ (1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs and discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.6 million, $2.2 million, and $3.5 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively, and $10.2 million and $21.7 million, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (3) Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits. (5) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 2,421,772 $ 2,514,056 $ 2,571,246 $ 2,590,824 $ 2,660,321 Multifamily 5,645,310 5,719,210 5,788,030 5,955,239 6,112,026 Construction and land 472,544 444,576 428,287 420,079 399,034 SBA secured by real estate (1) 36,400 37,754 38,876 40,669 42,135 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,576,026 8,715,596 8,826,439 9,006,811 9,213,516 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,191,334 2,228,802 2,281,721 2,342,175 2,432,163 Franchise real estate secured 304,514 313,451 318,539 371,902 378,057 SBA secured by real estate (3) 50,741 53,668 57,084 60,527 61,368 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,546,589 2,595,921 2,657,344 2,774,604 2,871,588 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,790,608 1,588,771 1,744,763 1,967,128 2,160,948 Franchise non-real estate secured 319,721 335,053 351,944 388,722 404,791 SBA non-real estate secured 10,926 10,667 9,688 10,437 11,100 Total commercial loans 2,121,255 1,934,491 2,106,395 2,366,287 2,576,839 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 72,752 70,984 70,993 70,913 72,997 Consumer 1,949 1,958 2,241 3,174 3,284 Total retail loans 74,701 72,942 73,234 74,087 76,281 Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6) 13,318,571 13,318,950 13,663,412 14,221,789 14,738,224 Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7) (29,551 ) (48,830 ) (53,130 ) (50,005 ) (61,926 ) Loans held for investment 13,289,020 13,270,120 13,610,282 14,171,784 14,676,298 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (192,471 ) (188,098 ) (192,333 ) (195,388 ) (195,651 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 13,096,549 $ 13,082,022 $ 13,417,949 $ 13,976,396 $ 14,480,647 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ - $ 641 $ 2,184 $ 1,247 $ 2,643

______________________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes net deferred origination costs (fees) of $(74,000), $451,000, $142,000, $(745,000), and $(1.9) million, and unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $43.3 million, $46.2 million, $48.4 million, $52.2 million, and $54.8 million as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022 respectively. (7) Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 24,817 $ 25,458 $ 17,151 $ 24,872 $ 30,905 Other real estate owned 248 450 270 5,499 - Nonperforming assets $ 25,065 $ 25,908 $ 17,421 $ 30,371 $ 30,905 Total classified assets (1) $ 142,210 $ 149,708 $ 120,216 $ 166,576 $ 149,304 Allowance for credit losses 192,471 188,098 192,333 195,388 195,651 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 776 % 739 % 1,121 % 786 % 633 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.19 0.19 0.13 0.18 0.21 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.13 0.13 0.08 0.14 0.14 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 1.07 1.12 0.88 1.14 1.02 Classified assets to total assets 0.75 0.74 0.58 0.78 0.69 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter ended $ 3,902 $ 6,752 $ 3,665 $ 3,284 $ 3,797 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter to average total loans 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.45 1.42 1.41 1.38 1.33 Delinquent Loans: 30 - 59 days $ 2,484 $ 2,967 $ 649 $ 761 $ 20,538 60 - 89 days 1,294 475 31 1,198 185 90+ days 6,276 7,484 30,271 18,884 22,625 Total delinquency $ 10,054 $ 10,926 $ 30,951 $ 20,843 $ 43,348 Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.23 % 0.15 % 0.30 %

______________________________ (1) Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned. (2) At December 31, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $43.3 million, or 0.33% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2023, 24% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $46.2 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2023, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $48.4 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2023, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount $52.2 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2022, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $54.8 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NONACCRUAL LOANS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Collateral

Dependent

Loans ACL Non-

Collateral

Dependent

Loans ACL Total

Nonaccrual

Loans Nonaccrual

Loans With

No ACL December 31, 2023 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 412 $ - $ - $ - $ 412 $ 412 SBA secured by real estate (2) 1,205 - - - 1,205 1,205 Total investor loans secured by real estate 1,617 - - - 1,617 1,617 Business loans secured by real estate (3) CRE owner-occupied 8,666 - - - 8,666 8,666 Total business loans secured by real estate 8,666 - - - 8,666 8,666 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,381 - 12,595 - 13,976 13,976 SBA not secured by real estate 558 - - - 558 558 Total commercial loans 1,939 - 12,595 - 14,534 14,534 Totals nonaccrual loans $ 12,222 $ - $ 12,595 $ - $ 24,817 $ 24,817

______________________________ (1) The ACL for nonaccrual loans is determined based on a discounted cash flow methodology unless the loan is considered collateral dependent. The ACL for collateral dependent loans is determined based on the estimated fair value of the underlying collateral. (2) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (3) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PAST DUE STATUS (Unaudited) Days Past Due (Dollars in thousands) Current 30-59 60-89 90+ Total December 31, 2023 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 2,421,360 $ - $ - $ 412 $ 2,421,772 Multifamily 5,645,310 - - - 5,645,310 Construction and land 472,544 - - - 472,544 SBA secured by real estate (1) 35,980 - - 420 36,400 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,575,194 - - 832 8,576,026 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,186,679 - - 4,655 2,191,334 Franchise real estate secured 304,222 292 - - 304,514 SBA secured by real estate (3) 50,604 137 - - 50,741 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,541,505 429 - 4,655 2,546,589 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,788,855 228 1,294 231 1,790,608 Franchise non-real estate secured 318,162 1,559 - - 319,721 SBA not secured by real estate 10,119 249 - 558 10,926 Total commercial loans 2,117,136 2,036 1,294 789 2,121,255 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 72,733 19 - - 72,752 Consumer loans 1,949 - - - 1,949 Total retail loans 74,682 19 - - 74,701 Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6) $ 13,308,517 $ 2,484 $ 1,294 $ 6,276 $ 13,318,571

______________________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Excludes the basis adjustment of $29.6 million to the carrying amount of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CREDIT RISK GRADES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Gross Loans December 31, 2023 Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 2,406,719 $ 6,966 $ 8,087 $ - $ 2,421,772 Multifamily 5,633,682 11,628 - - 5,645,310 Construction and land 472,544 - - - 472,544 SBA secured by real estate (1) 28,271 - 8,129 - 36,400 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,541,216 18,594 16,216 - 8,576,026 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,117,985 34,480 38,869 - 2,191,334 Franchise real estate secured 288,013 9,674 6,827 - 304,514 SBA secured by real estate (3) 45,586 619 4,536 - 50,741 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,451,584 44,773 50,232 - 2,546,589 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,651,102 81,250 53,714 4,542 1,790,608 Franchise non-real estate secured 299,189 4,230 16,302 - 319,721 SBA not secured by real estate 9,970 - 956 - 10,926 Total commercial loans 1,960,261 85,480 70,972 4,542 2,121,255 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 72,752 - - - 72,752 Consumer loans 1,949 - - - 1,949 Total retail loans 74,701 - - - 74,701 Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6) $ 13,027,762 $ 148,847 $ 137,420 $ 4,542 $ 13,318,571

______________________________ (1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Excludes the basis adjustment of $29.6 million to the carrying amount of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited) The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies. For periods presented below, return on average assets excluding net loss from investment securities repositioning and FDIC special assessment is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP based amounts. We calculate this figure by excluding the net loss from investment securities repositioning during the fourth quarter of 2023, the FDIC special assessment, and the related tax impact from net income. Management believes that the exclusion of such nonrecurring items from this financial measure provides useful information to gain an understanding of the operating results of our core business and a better comparison of financial performance. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ (135,376 ) $ 46,030 $ 73,673 $ 30,852 $ 283,743 Less: net loss from investment securities repositioning (254,065 ) - - (254,065 ) - Add: FDIC special assessment 2,080 - - 2,080 - Less: tax adjustment (1) 72,387 - - 72,387 - Adjusted net income for average assets $ 48,382 $ 46,030 $ 73,673 $ 214,610 $ 283,743 Average assets $ 19,624,945 $ 20,805,787 $ 21,728,933 $ 20,787,793 $ 21,513,428 Return on average assets (annualized) (2.76 )% 0.88 % 1.36 % 0.15 % 1.32 % Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) 0.99 % 0.88 % 1.36 % 1.03 % 1.32 %

______________________________ (1) Adjusted by statutory tax rate