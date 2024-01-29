LQR House Inc.: LQR House Announces Upcoming Launch of RareSips NFT Platform

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is thrilled to announce its upcoming NFT platform, RareSips. The Company is currently in the process of building the platform, with an expected launch in March. CLICK THIS LINK: https://cwspirits.com/pages/raresips to sign up for the pre-launch event the Company intends to hold in March, where the first 10 bottles will be available for exclusive presale. Simultaneously, the Company is going to initiate a waitlist because once it is launched RareSips plans regular drops for sale every few months.

The RareSips platform is expected to enable consumers to swap their digital NFTs for the corresponding physical bottles, granting ownership of tangible spirits securely maintained by LQR House. The digital NFT will act as proof of authenticity, ownership verification, and the entitlement to have the physical bottle delivered. The Company anticipates that RareSips platform will offer various payment options, including cryptocurrency or credit card, providing consumers with flexibility, and allowing them to promptly redeem their bottles. The Company is building RareSips so that the customers would receive notifications about exclusive product drops, providing access to limited allocations facilitated by LQR House's seasoned head of operations and merchandising, Cal Jacobs, leveraging his 15+ years of industry experience and valuable relationships to secure unique products.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, expressed his enthusiasm for RareSips, stating, "We believe the future of NFTs lies in the integration of digital assets with physical counterparts that can be redeemed at any point. Leveraging our access to rare bottles and secure alcohol storage, we aim to unite our CWSpirits.com community with the blockchain world. Our collaboration with Smart Chain has brought us close to launching the initial iteration of the platform, and we are eager for everyone to join in on the excitement."

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role as an e-commerce leader, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a proven return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements on Form S-1 filed with the SEC and other filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements on Form S-1 and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

