CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: CSDS RNS Physical ETHE -Sharing of Staking Rewards



29-Jan-2024

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Physical Ethereum - Sharing of Staking Rewards Jersey - 29 January 2024 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the CoinShares Digital Securities that Staking Rewards in relation to the class (the "Specified Class") specified below will be applied by a positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement to the Specified Class provided in the table below (in addition to the pre-existing reduction in management fee to 0%). Such positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement shall apply from the start of trading on 01 February 2024 until a date to be specified in a further announcement in accordance with Condition 5.3.2. Class ISIN Management Fee Staking Reward (positive daily accrual to Coin Entitlement) CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum GB00BLD4ZM24 Reduced to 0.0% p.a. 1.25% p.a.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated April 20, 2023. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

End of Inside Information