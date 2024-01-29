CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Digital Securities
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
CoinShares Physical Ethereum - Sharing of Staking Rewards
Jersey - 29 January 2024 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the CoinShares Digital Securities that Staking Rewards in relation to the class (the "Specified Class") specified below will be applied by a positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement to the Specified Class provided in the table below (in addition to the pre-existing reduction in management fee to 0%). Such positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement shall apply from the start of trading on 01 February 2024 until a date to be specified in a further announcement in accordance with Condition 5.3.2.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated April 20, 2023.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE2 4UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
|2 Hill Street
|JE2 4UA St Helier
|Jersey Guernsey
|Phone:
|+44 1534513100
|E-mail:
|physical@coinshares.com
|Internet:
|https://coinshares.com/
ISIN:
GB00BLD4ZM24
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1825237
