Montag, 29.01.2024
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014 | Ticker-Symbol: NZM2
Tradegate
29.01.24
14:18 Uhr
48,680 Euro
-0,440
-0,90 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
29.01.2024 | 15:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment in Chr. Hansen Holding due to merger with Novozymes (20/24)

The Boards of Directors of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Chr. Hansen Holding) and
Novozymes A/S (Novozymes) have announced today about the completion of the
combination of the two companies through a merger whereas shareholders of Chr.
Hansen Holding will receive 1.5326 new shares in Novozymes for every one (1)
share held in Chr. Hansen Holding. 

The last trading day in Chr. Hansen Holding share on Nasdaq Copenhagen is
January 30, 2024. 

The options, regular and gross return futures in Chr. Hansen Holding (CHR) are
suspended for trading on January 29, 2024. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of options,
regular and gross return futures in Chr. Hansen Holding (CHR) because there
were no open positions. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will delist derivatives in Chr. Hansen Holding (CHR)
as of January 30, 2024. 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1191217
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
