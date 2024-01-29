NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment in Chr. Hansen Holding due to merger with Novozymes (20/24)

The Boards of Directors of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Chr. Hansen Holding) and Novozymes A/S (Novozymes) have announced today about the completion of the combination of the two companies through a merger whereas shareholders of Chr. Hansen Holding will receive 1.5326 new shares in Novozymes for every one (1) share held in Chr. Hansen Holding. The last trading day in Chr. Hansen Holding share on Nasdaq Copenhagen is January 30, 2024. The options, regular and gross return futures in Chr. Hansen Holding (CHR) are suspended for trading on January 29, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures in Chr. Hansen Holding (CHR) because there were no open positions. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will delist derivatives in Chr. Hansen Holding (CHR) as of January 30, 2024. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1191217