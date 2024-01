Davos - As the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 has come to an end, a critical theme has resonated throughout the discussions: the deep and complex relationship between technology and modern society. Key topics, such as the escalating issues of digital addiction, loneliness, and isolation, sparked intense debates. Initiatives like Human Change, along with dialogues among the world's tech leaders about technology's potential to enhance humanity, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...