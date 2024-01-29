1 st distribution partnership for the BtoC market: 600 stores across France

Clinker-free low-carbon cements H-UKR and H-IONA sold in 25 kg bags

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Mnemo: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signature of a strategic partnership to sell its clinker-free low-carbon cements targeting the BtoC market through the retail network of Bricomarché, Bricorama, Brico Cash and Tridôme (part of Les Mousquetaires Group).

Through this agreement, the four DIY chains of Les Mousquetaires group, Bricomarché, Bricorama Brico Cash and Tridôme, are pursuing their commitment to a global and ambitious CSR strategy: "to develop a more responsible business committed to local communities, and to accompany their customers' home improvement projects while preserving the planet's resources". With 600 distribution stores throughout France, these brands become the first national network to distribute clinker-free, low-carbon cement.

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies will provide these stores with its PRO CEMENT (H-UKR) and H-IONA clinker-free low-carbon cements, packaged in 25 Kgs bags, to address for the first time, the significant market of private individuals.

H-UKR is a cement with 0% clinker and low energy consumption; manufactured cold using industrial by-products and activators from the chemical industry, it has a carbon footprint 3.5 times smaller than traditional Portland cement (CEM 1).

H-IONA cement is suitable for all construction applications. It is the first cement in the Hoffmann range to be CE marked, and divides CO2 emissions by 5 compared to traditional Portland cement (CEM 1).

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are particularly proud of this partnership with the Bricomarché, Bricorama Brico Cash and Tridôme stores, which represents Hoffmann Green's first major access to the BtoC market. Marketing our clinker-free decarbonated cements to private customers is in line with our mission to offer innovative, sustainable solutions that are accessible to all, with the aim of decarbonating the construction sector. The nationwide coverage and customer diversity of our partner retailers should enable us to significantly increase awareness and demand for our cements in a booming market".

Pascal PRUGNEAU, Vice President of ITM Home Equipment, adds: "This partnership with Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies is perfectly coherent with the development of our CSR strategy, in order to support the customers of our DIY stores towards solutions with a low carbon footprint. The marketing of their innovative, sustainable solutions across our entire network in France positions us as the first national player to distribute clinker-free, low-carbon cement".

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green has two production units powered by a fleet of solar trackers on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 plant and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant, which was inaugurated in May 2023. A third plant will be built at the major port of Dunkirk in 2024-2025, bringing total production capacity to 550,000 tonnes a year, or 3% of the French market. The Group has developed a genuine technological breakthrough based on the modification of cement composition and the creation of a cold manufacturing process, 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

Hoffmann Green was chosen as one of the 20 French green start-ups in 2022 as part of the French Tech Green20 programme, run by Mission French Tech in partnership with the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected as part of French Tech 2030, an ambitious new support programme run by La Mission French Tech alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company is continuing to expand internationally, signing contracts in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and recently Saudi Arabia.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com/

About ITM Home Equipment Bricomarché, Brico Cash, Bricorama et Tridôme

Bricomarché, Brico Cash, Bricorama and Tridôme are brands from Les Mousquetaires Group dedicated to home equipment. They own more than 850 sales outlets in Europe of which 679 Bricomarché, 49 Brico Cash and 142 Bricorama. In France, the three DIY brands of Les Mousquetaires Group represent the leading network of independant retailers, with a market share of over 15%. The other brands of Les Mousquetaires Group are: Intermarché and Netto (food), Roady and Rapid Pare-Brise (mobility).

For further informations: @BricoramaFR- Espace journaliste @mousquetairesfr

