WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH):
Earnings: $0.05 million in Q4 vs. $3.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.00 in Q4 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.1 million or -$0.00 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $254.5 million in Q4 vs. $253.1 million in the same period last year.
