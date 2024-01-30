

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L), a manufacturer of LED lighting solutions, on Tuesday said it has appointed Carolyn Zhang as the chief financial officer, effective February 1.



Zhang will succeed Clive Jennings, who resigned in September.



Previously, Carolyn Zhang was the CFO and EVP for Metal Powder Group and divisional CFO at Tekni-Plex Inc. She was also head of global operations finance at FMC.



'Her extensive experience across a number of senior finance and operational finance roles in US-based and global manufacturing businesses will bring significant benefit and focus to the business,' commented Fariyal Khanbabi, CEO.



On Monday, Dialight shares closed at 161.50 pence, down 5% in London.



