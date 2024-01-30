DelfinGroup explains the procedure for paying out annual dividends

Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup has paid a total of 9 431 008 euros, or 0.20 euros per share, in dividends 11 times since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021. The company pays quarterly dividends of up to 50% of the previous quarter's profit, and once a year the shareholders decide on additional annual dividend payments. The decision on the 2023 dividend payout offer will be made by the Management Board of DelfinGroup following the approval of the 2023 audited annual report, after assessing the results in the context of the company's long-term development strategy.

"Regular dividend payments are one of the ways we can deliver returns to our investors, allowing shareholders to use dividends as a stable and predictable source of income. In addition, the dividend payout has increased over the years due to the company's growth and successful performance. We are pleased that the company attracts new investors every year, with the total number of investors reaching more than 8 500. This creates a stable shareholder base that is interested in the company's long-term growth," says Aldis Umblejs, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of DelfinGroup.

Looking ahead to 2023, the company made four dividend payments last year amounting to 3 494 140 euros. In addition, thanks to its historically strong third-quarter earnings, the company paid 969 839 euros in dividends for the third quarter of 2023 or 0.0214 euros per share. "Overall, it should be said that still relatively few companies in the region pay quarterly dividends. According to the Nasdaq Baltics Main List, DelfinGroup ranks 7th among all listed companies in terms of dividend yield in 2023, and 1st among financial services providers, which confirms our competitiveness in the Baltics," comments A. Umblejs.

Explaining the dividend payment procedure, A. Umblejs added that the company convenes a shareholders' meeting after the end of each quarter and the announcement of the results to decide jointly on the distribution of dividends. The company's dividend policy is to pay quarterly dividends of up to 50% of the previous quarter's profit. Still, the company has the option to pay additional dividends, considering the financing required for its growth and its long-term development plans.

The company paid an annual dividend for 2022 in the same year, ensuring a dividend payout of more than 50% of the company's profits. "We would like to inform shareholders that a decision on the 2023 dividend payout offer will be made by the Management Board of DelfinGroup following the approval of the 2023 audited annual report, after assessing the results in the context of the company's long-term development strategy. The company intends to continue with this dividend policy by convening a meeting of shareholders after the end of each quarter and deciding on the annual dividend payment after the publication of the annual report, thus promoting a predictable dividend payment policy," adds A. Umblejs.

About DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia and Lithuania. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

