WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.45 billion, or $3.84 per share. This compares with $3.32 billion, or $7.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.51 billion or $3.98 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $36.82 billion from $40.09 billion last year.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
