Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTC Pink: ENEVF) ("Enerev5" or the "Company") announces the filing of its second quarter financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the period ended November 23, 2023.

Please refer to the Company's website, www.enerev5.com for more information about the Company's critical energy metals projects in Quebec.

About Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTC Pink: ENEVF) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development potential, related to critical energy metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt and other strategic battery minerals, as well as other net zero carbon related assets.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

John F. O'Donnell

CEO and Chairman of the Board

Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Telephone: +1-647-966-3100

Website: www.enerev5.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Such statements include those regarding the anticipated exploration activities on the Goals Met property including the timing thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. These include market prices, exploitation, and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the continuing effects of the COVID pandemic and the situation in Ukraine. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review registered filings at www.sedarplus.ca or on its website at www.enerev5.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196096

SOURCE: Enerev5 Metals Inc.