Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTC Pink: ENEVF) ("Enerev5" or the "Company") announces that it intends to amend the expiry date of 3,635,600 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") which were issued as part of private placements completed by the Company. The Warrants were originally issued for terms of two years and will be extended for a further three years from their respective expiry dates in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.1. The extensions are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The particulars of the Warrants are set out below:

Number of Warrants Expiry Date Exercise Price New Expiry Date 750,000 2024-04-28 $0.10 2027-04-28 560,000 2024-05-30 $0.10 2027-05-30 725,600 2024-07-05 $0.10 2024-07-05 1,600,000 2024-08-05 $0.10 2024-08-05

About Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTC Pink: ENEVF) is a Canadian resource company which has been focusing on exploration and development potential, related to energy metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt and other strategic battery minerals, as well as other net zero carbon related assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Such statements include those regarding the intention to amend the Warrant expiration dates. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. These include market prices, exploitation, and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the continuing effects of the COVID pandemic and the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

