

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has become the first air traffic control tower in the United States to receive the new modernized Tower Simulation System, which will help boost controller training and safety on airport operations.



The system is now operational at Austin and includes a visual database to simulate air traffic scenarios on an airport's layout, operations and airspace, enhancing safety.



Controllers at Austin, which is one of the fastest-growing airports in the U.S., handled more than 250,000 flights in 2023.



The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it plans to install the new tower simulator systems in 95 facilities across the country by the end of 2025.



'Safety is our priority, and we are investing in new technologies that provide enhanced training for our air traffic controllers,' said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. 'The new simulators will help us achieve that by providing real scenarios to train controllers throughout the National Airspace System.'



Modernizing the simulator system will also speed up the time it takes for controllers to fully certify at air traffic facilities. This is one of the many actions the FAA is taking to increase the number of controllers and improve training following the release of the National Airspace System Safety Review Team Report.



The federal aviation regulator said it also plans to fill every seat at the FAA Academy by conducting advanced training at regional facilities, hiring more experienced controllers from the military and industry year-round, and expediting the onboarding process for new recruits.



FAA is working with colleges and universities to enhance the ?Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI) Program ?to ensure graduates have the skills to immediately begin on-the-job training at a facility.?Upon graduation, graduates can be placed directly into air traffic facilities.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken