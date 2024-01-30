

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN), a biopharmaceutical company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal with institutional investors for the issuance and sale of its 1,831,503 shares at $5.46 per share.



The company has also agreed to issue in a private placement warrants to purchase up to 1,831,503 shares at $5.46 per share.



The gross proceeds from the offering, to be closed on or about February 1, are expected to be at around $10 million.



Palatin intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. is serving as exclusive placement agent for the offering.



PTN was trading down by 4.76 percent at $5.20 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



